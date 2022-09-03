Man stabbed after argument with another man at CTA Green Line station

A man was stabbed during an argument at a CTA Green Line station on the Near West Side Friday night.

The man, whose age was unknown, was stabbed in the neck about 10 p.m. after arguing with another man at the station in the 100 block of North Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said. The man who stabbed him fled the scene.

The victim was able to remove the knife from his neck and waved down police officers who transported him to Stroger hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

