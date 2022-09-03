Man stabbed after argument with another man at CTA Green Line station
He was arguing with another man at the station in the 100 block of North Ashland Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck, police said.
A man was stabbed during an argument at a CTA Green Line station on the Near West Side Friday night.
The man, whose age was unknown, was stabbed in the neck about 10 p.m. after arguing with another man at the station in the 100 block of North Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said. The man who stabbed him fled the scene.
The victim was able to remove the knife from his neck and waved down police officers who transported him to Stroger hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
He was found with a gunshot wound in the chest in 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue, police said.
The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue, police said.
He was shot while walking in the 7900 block of South Crandon Avenue Friday night, police said.
The officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway when he was hit by a driver in a black sedan, police said.
The Northwestern transfer is eyeing a turnaround season with the Irish, beginning Saturday at Ohio State.