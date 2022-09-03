Chicago police officer struck by driver during traffic stop in Fifth City, police say
The officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway when he was hit by a driver in a black sedan, police said.
A Chicago police officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver during a traffic stop Friday night in Fifth City, according to police.
About 10:30 p.m., the officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway when the driver of a black Sedan took off down Homan Avenue, striking the officer, Chicago police said.
The officer was taken to Mount SinaiHospital, where he was treated for minor arm and leg injuries, police said.
No one was in custody.
