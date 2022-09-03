The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 3, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man fatally shot in Englewood

The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Englewood
Sun_Times_files.png

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 3 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot in Old Town
15-year-old boy seriously wounded in South Chicago shooting
Chicago police officer struck by driver during traffic stop in Fifth City, police say
Man stabbed after argument with another man at CTA Green Line station
Brutal beatings, abuse plague state-run mental health facility, investigation reveals
Culture of cruelty persists at state-run mental health facility despite decades of warnings
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png
News
Man fatally shot in Old Town
He was found with a gunshot wound in the chest in 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
News
15-year-old boy seriously wounded in South Chicago shooting
He was shot while walking in the 7900 block of South Crandon Avenue Friday night, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
Chicago police officer struck by driver during traffic stop in Fifth City, police say
The officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway when he was hit by a driver in a black sedan, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_03_at_1.13.38_AM.png
News
Man stabbed after argument with another man at CTA Green Line station
He was arguing with another man at the station in the 100 block of North Ashland Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Big Ten Championship - Northwestern v Ohio State
College Sports
Safety Brandon Joseph has something to prove with Notre Dame
The Northwestern transfer is eyeing a turnaround season with the Irish, beginning Saturday at Ohio State.
By Andrew Mentock
 