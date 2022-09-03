Man fatally shot in Englewood

A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
The man, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 3 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the chest and arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
He was found with a gunshot wound in the chest in 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue, police said.
He was shot while walking in the 7900 block of South Crandon Avenue Friday night, police said.
The officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway when he was hit by a driver in a black sedan, police said.
He was arguing with another man at the station in the 100 block of North Ashland Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck, police said.
The Northwestern transfer is eyeing a turnaround season with the Irish, beginning Saturday at Ohio State.