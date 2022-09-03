The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 3, 2022
College Sports Sports

Late rally gives Indiana 23-20 win over Illinois

The Illini lost despite their offense dominating the game in total yardage and possession time while the defense allowed just 32 yards rushing.

By  Michael Marot | AP
   
SHARE Late rally gives Indiana 23-20 win over Illinois
Indiana’s AJ Barner (88) celebrates after Shaun Shivers scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter of the Hoosiers’ win over Illinois.

Indiana’s AJ Barner (88) celebrates after Shaun Shivers scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter of the Hoosiers’ win over Illinois.

Darron Cummings/AP

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Connor Bazelak wanted a fresh start at Indiana.

He couldn’t have made a stronger first impression.

The Hoosiers new starting quarterback threw one touchdown pass then finished the game by leading his team on a 75-yard drive, capped by Shaun Shivers’s 1-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left to give Indiana a stunning 23-20 victory over Illinois on Friday night.

“That’s who he is, he’s extremely poised and it showed when you have to find an open receiver and show some poise,” coach Tom Allen said. “He just did what we needed to do. The bottom line, last time I checked, is we got more points than they did.”

No, it wasn’t pretty and it certainly didn’t go according to script.

But after eight straight losses and going winless in Big Ten play last year, this season and conference opener meant plenty for the Hoosiers and Bazelak, who transferred from Missouri. It was a relief.

“I know I wasn’t here last year, but these guys had a bad taste in their mouth,” Bazelak said. “I’m just excited we got a win tonight, 1-0.”

Bazelak was 28-of-52 passing for 330 yards and he was incredibly efficient when Indiana got the ball at its 25-yard line with 2:16 to play, down 20-16.

It was a frustrating finish for the Illini, who took the lead early in the third quarter and didn’t trail again until Shivers’ scoring run.

Chase Brown ran for 199 yards, becoming the first Illinois player to start a season with consecutive 100-yard games since 1944. Tommy DeVito also threw two touchdown passes for Illinois (1-1, 0-1).

Still, it wasn’t enough in a slugfest that included Brown losing one of two fumbles, multiple players being injured and a series of replay reviews that brought the second half to a stalemate. It featured just one score — DeVito’s go-ahead 16-yard TD pass to Brian Hightower early in the third quarter — until the final 2 1/2 minutes.

And there were plenty of missed opportunities including Indiana’s goal-line stand in the fourth quarter. The Hoosiers stopped Brown on three straight runs and coach Bret Bielema blamed himself.

“That fourth-down call, that’s on me to make a better decision. I thought we could go up two scores and obviously we failed,” he said. “This is something we have to adjust. It’s plan and simple. It’s the No. 1 thing we have to eradicate from this program. Before you can win, you’ve got to prevent yourself from losing.”

While Indiana struggled to stop the run, Bazelak carved up the Illinois secondary in the first half and again on the final drive. His first completion as a Hoosier went for 40 yards — more than Illinois yielded in last weekend’s entire game.

Bazelak added three more completions of 24 or more yards during the first two quarters including a 52-yard TD pass to D.J. Matthews Jr. that helped stake Indiana to a 16-10 halftime lead.

His first pass in the third quarter, though, bounced off the hands of receiver Andison Coby and was picked off by Kendall Smith. Five plays later, Hightower lunged across the goal line to put Illinois up 17-16.

Bazelak answered with a perfect final drive.

“There’s a lot of power in finding a way to win a game like that ... the positives and belief — and finally getting a Big Ten win in our first game,” Allen said. “To go 75 yards and no timeouts ... Connor was awesome.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Illinois: The offense dominated the game in total yardage and possession time while the defense allowed just 32 yards rushing. Normally, it would be a perfect winning script for the Illini.

Indiana: Linebacker Cam Jones challenged his teammates during the offseason and again Friday and the defense responded. If the Hoosiers continue to play this tenaciously, they’ll be competitive every week. The bigger question: Can the offense find its way consistently?

EARLY PROBLEMS

Illinois blew other chances, too. Hugh Robertson’s first two punts went 12 and 23 yards and the Hoosiers capitalized on those by scoring 10 points.

Midway through the second quarter, it appeared Hightower made a contested 29-yard TD catch. But the pass was ruled incomplete on the field and a replay review let the call stand. Illinois settled for a field goal, a four-point swing.

MORE INJURIES

Though Jones, a three-year captain, finished the game after appearing to hurt his right leg in the third quarter, Allen said he didn’t know the severity of the injury. Starting right tackle Matthew Bedford left in the first half with what appeared to be an injured right knee. He did not return. Cornerback Jaylin Williams also left late with an injury.

UP NEXT

Illinois: The Illini welcome Virginia to Champaign, Illinois, on Sept. 10.

Indiana: The Hoosiers host Idaho on Sept. 10.

Next Up In College Sports
College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams by 2026
Northern Illinois tops Eastern Illinois in season opener
Big Game Hunting: Notre Dame is on the wrong end of a code-red spread at Ohio State
Notre Dame defense will get a serious test from Ohio State
Duke volleyball player says BYU was slow to respond to racist slurs
This You Gotta See: Notre Dame faces Ohio State as college football arrives in full force
The Latest
Notre Dame’s defense wraps up St. Patrick’s Joseph Fico (20).
High School Football
How the Super 25 fared in Week 2
Results from all the ranked teams.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Patrick Williams
Sports Saturday
A summer of putting in work must translate for Bulls’ Patrick Williams
Williams played a lot of basketball this offseason, preparing for what everyone feels is a crucial year for the former No. 4 overall pick. With training camp weeks away, it needs to translate if the Bulls want to take another step.
By Joe Cowley
 
Serena Williams acknowledges the crowd after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic during the third round of the U.S. Open.
Tennis
Serena Williams will define her own legacy
The 23-time Grand Slam champion is likely done wiht tennis after her 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the U.S. Open.
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 
Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson.
Blackhawks
Quiet moments rare but valuable for Kyle Davidson as he settles into Blackhawks GM role
A congenital heart defect makes it especially important for Davidson to manage his stress levels, and escaping Chicago for the lakes that surround his hometown of Sudbury, Ontario, allows him to do just that.
By Ben Pope
 
6DAE2598_9E79_4FD6_8F99_A938655946AE.jpeg
Columnists
A look at downtown’s future — as seen 40 years ago
The 1983 Central Area Plan didn’t want to remake the central area, but instead sought sensible improvements. There is some merit in that approach today, as the city figures out a new chapter for downtown.
By Lee Bey
 