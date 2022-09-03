Man fatally shot in Old Town

A man was fatally shot early Saturday in Old Town on the Near North Side.
The man, 31, was found on the ground with a gunshot wound in the chest a few minutes after midnight in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Northwestern MemorialHospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue, police said.
He was shot while walking in the 7900 block of South Crandon Avenue Friday night, police said.
The officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway when he was hit by a driver in a black sedan, police said.
He was arguing with another man at the station in the 100 block of North Ashland Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck, police said.
The Northwestern transfer is eyeing a turnaround season with the Irish, beginning Saturday at Ohio State.