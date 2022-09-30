The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 30, 2022
Horoscope for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 12:15 a.m. EDT, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s important that you acknowledge your urge for adventure and a desire for a change of scenery. Do something different today! Change things up a bit! By all means, travel if you can. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Talk to people from other cultures. Explore your world!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day for discussions about inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property or anything that is jointly held with someone else. (For example, the wealth and resources of others.) Disputes or discussions about these matters will come out in your favor. Yes!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will enjoy schmoozing with members of the general public, as well as close friends and partners because everyone’s in a great mood! People are playful, and they’re interested in entertaining diversions, sports, and fun activities with kids. Romance will flourish. You wanted more?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a positive day for you because you’re happy to work, and you’re happy to party. Work-related travel is likely for some of you. This is also a great day for those who work from home because the vibes are positive, plus, you can wrap up old business.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a fast-paced, interesting time for you! It’s easy to meet new faces and see new places. Today, entertaining diversions, especially in the arts and the entertainment world, will appeal. Enjoy sports activities along with fun times with children. Romance will shine!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Family discussions will go well today, especially with female family members. Your relations with others are warm and friendly. Some of you will choose to entertain at home or have a meeting where you live. However, others will seek solitude at home and enjoy privacy in familiar surroundings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a powerful time for you because the sun and fair Venus are in your sign making you diplomatic and charming with everyone. Furthermore, people and favorable situations are attracted to you! Today you will put a lot of yourself into whatever you have to say, which means others will listen.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Trust your ability to negotiate financial matters; however, do be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert. Ditto for shopping. Nevertheless, “There’s gold in them thar hills!”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with your ruler lucky Jupiter as well as the sun. This certainly bodes well for Sagittarians! Enjoy schmoozing with others. Take time to socialize and enjoy sports events. Get outside. Have fun with kids. Enjoy romance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Two different messages are coming to you today. In one way, you are high visibility and people admire you, which means you want to get out there and fly your colors. However, in another way, you will seek solitude and privacy because it feels good. Your call.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Talk to someone, perhaps a female acquaintance, about possible travel plans. Or these plans might explore avenues in publishing, the media, medicine, the law or higher education? In either case, you want to expand your world! You want to go places and make things happen!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are high visibility today, which is why people notice you. In fact, some are discussing personal details about your private life. (Like, what’s with that?) Your interactions with someone might boost your earnings or help you to buy something you really like. Schmooze and keep your ears open.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh (1980) shares your birthday. You are sensuous and romantic. You love the good life and appreciate beautiful things. You are tough and courageous and will champion the cause of justice and fair play. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means let go of what is no longer necessary. Commune with nature.

