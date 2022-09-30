The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 30, 2022

Person killed in 6-vehicle crash in suburban Western Springs

Three people were injured in the crash Thursday afternoon, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was killed and three others were injured in an accident involving six vehicles in Western Springs, police said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Ogden and Gilbert Avenues late Thursday afternoon, shutting down Ogden Avenue for several hours, according to police.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people were taken to hospitals, one was stabilized and two were in serious condition, according to police.

Police haven’t released further details.

