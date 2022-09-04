Horoscope for Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A glorious Sunday! Do something different! Seek adventure! Travel somewhere. Talk to people from other cultures. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Enjoy the beauty of the arts and crafts of other countries, and their people. (Romance?)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a great day for family discussions about finances and inheritances. You might also explore redecorating possibilities or buying something beautiful for your home or a family member? It’s a fine time to entertain at home. Do whatever pleases you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Enjoy schmoozing with everyone today! You will have to cooperate with others because the moon is opposite your sign, which means you must go more than halfway when dealing with someone. Nevertheless, you won’t mind this because people are charming and friendly.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a good day for financial matters, shopping and dealing with your personal possessions. Those of you who are working today might boost your income or be pleased with your efforts for some reason. You might buy something special for a pet; or you might even buy a pet!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a fabulous day to schmooze because fair Venus is in your sign dancing beautifully with the moon. This will create pleasant feelings between you and everyone around you. Obviously, this is a great day to enjoy being with friends or getting out to have a good time.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you. Basically, this is a mellow, easy-going day, and you value your privacy, which is why you will enjoy peace and quiet if you can manage to do this. (In fact, some of you are enjoying a secret love affair.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Good times with friends will be an uplifting experience for you today. In fact, you might feel protective about a loved one? In particular, you will enjoy hanging out with creative, artistic people. Even though you will enjoy schmoozing, you will do so in a low-key way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You feel friendly today! In fact, relations with a boss or someone in a position of authority might get cozy to the point that a flirtatious relationship begins. This might be a romance? It’s also a good day to mull over goals for yourself. Dream big!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Travel for pleasure will totally delight you, which is why this is the perfect day to make an effort to get out and go somewhere. Do something different! Explore your world! If you can’t travel far, then travel locally. Shake things up a little!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Financial discussions will favor you. In fact, this is the kind of day where gifts, goodies and little bonuses might come your way. Meanwhile, it’s also a passionate, affectionate day for those of you in a romantic relationship. Oo la la!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Enjoy the company of good friends today as well as members of the general public, partners and those who are close to you because Venus is opposite your sign sitting in your House of Relationships promoting warm feelings with everyone.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you will enjoy being surrounded by beautiful things either at home or at work. You might feel lazy, which is why it will be tough to work hard or accomplish much. Instead, you want to relax and enjoy good food and good drink. Romance is blessed!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Wes Bentley (1978) shares your birthday. You are talented, sensitive and charming. You appear confident to others, even bold. Your excellent organizational skills help you to succeed at anything you do. This year is full of fresh, new beginnings. This means you need to stay light on your feet and be courageous. Be ready to move in new directions and explore new opportunities.

