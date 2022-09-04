Man shot and killed after argument in West Woodlawn

A man was fatally shot after an argument Saturday night in West Woodlawn on the South Side.
The man, 29, was arguing with another man inside a residence about 11:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when he was shot in the neck and arm, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating.
The Latest
The men were in an argument with another man in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue when they were shot, police said.
It’s been a year and a half, and they clearly could afford to get their own.
On new talk show, Jennifer Hudson will chitchat with stars, everyday people and — if she’s lucky — B.J. Armstrong
‘Oh my God, that would be cool’ if the former Bull dropped by, the singer says of her dream guest.
After years as a freelance writer and working other jobs, I believe the editors I never met were as effective as the bosses I knew.
Slonina earned his 12th shutout of the season, and the Fire (8-13-8, 32 points) are unbeaten in their last two games with only five left in the regular season.