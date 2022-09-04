The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 4, 2022
Double shooting in The Loop leaves two men critically wounded

The men were in an argument with another man in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue when they were shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
merlin_107907704.jpg

Chicago police work the scene where two men 37 and 40-years-old were shot, in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue, in The Loop neighborhood, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times, Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two men were critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Loop.

They were arguing with another man about 12:05 a.m. outside of a bar, 2Twenty2 Tavern, in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue when the shooter pulled out a handgun and fired four rounds, according to Chicago police and a witness at the scene.

The shooter was last seen going southbound on Wabash with a woman dressed in all pink.

The older victim, 40, was shot in the back and shoulder and was taken to Northwestern MemorialHospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The other man, 37, was shot in the chest and transported to StrogerHospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating.

