Double shooting in The Loop leaves two men critically wounded
The men were in an argument with another man in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue when they were shot, police said.
Two men were critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Loop.
They were arguing with another man about 12:05 a.m. outside of a bar, 2Twenty2 Tavern, in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue when the shooter pulled out a handgun and fired four rounds, according to Chicago police and a witness at the scene.
The shooter was last seen going southbound on Wabash with a woman dressed in all pink.
The older victim, 40, was shot in the back and shoulder and was taken to Northwestern MemorialHospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
The other man, 37, was shot in the chest and transported to StrogerHospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating.
