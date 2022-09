High school football schedule: Week 3

Please send corrections or additions to mobrien@suntimes.com.

Thursday, September 8

RED CENTRAL

Woodlawn vs. Pritzker at Lane, 4:15

BLUE CENTRAL

Muchin vs. Golder at Lane, 7:15

BLUE SOUTHEAST

Fenger vs. Chicago Military at Gately, 4:15

Washington vs. DuSable at Gately, 7:15

NONCONFERENCE

Minooka at Romeoville, 7

Oswego at Joliet Central, 6:30

Oswego East at Plainfield East, 6

Plainfield North at Joliet West, 6:30

West Aurora at Plainfield Central, 7

Yorkville at Plainfield South, 7

Friday, September 9

RED CENTRAL

Hansberry at Speer, 7:15

RED NORTH-CENTRAL

Amundsen at Steinmetz, 4:15

Senn vs. Schurz at Lane, 7:15

Von Steuben vs. Mather at Winnemac, 4:15

RED SOUTH-CENTRAL

Dunbar vs. Chicago Richards at Stagg, 4:15

UP-Bronzeville at Perspectives, 7:30

RED SOUTHEAST

Comer vs. Corliss at Gately, 7:15

Vocational vs. Carver at Gately, 4:15

BLUE NORTH

Chicago Academy vs. Clemente at Lane, 4:15

Foreman at Marine, 4:15

DUKANE

Batavia at Wheaton North, 7

Glenbard North at Geneva, 7

Lake Park at St. Charles East, 7

Wheaton-Warrenville South at St. Charles North, 7

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at Dundee-Crown, 7

Cary-Grove at Crystal Lake Central, 7

Hampshire at Crystal Lake South, 7

Huntley at Prairie Ridge, 7

Jacobs at McHenry, 7

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Wilmington, 7

Peotone at Manteno, 7

Reed-Custer at Lisle, 7

Streator at Herscher, 7

KISHWAUKEE BLUE

Marengo at Richmond-Burton, 7

Rochelle at Johnsburg, 7

KISHWAUKEE WHITE

Kaneland at Morris, 7

LaSalle-Peru at Woodstock North, 7

Sycamore at Woodstock, 7

METRO SUBURBAN BLUE

Aurora Central at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

Elmwood Park at IC Catholic, 7

Ridgewood at Bishop McNamara, 7

METRO SUBURBAN RED

Chicago Christian at Riverside-Brookfield, 7

St. Francis at St. Edward, 7:30

NORTH SUBURBAN

Stevenson at Lake Zurich, 7

Warren at Libertyville, 7

Waukegan at Lake Forest, 7:15

Zion-Benton at Mundelein, 7

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grayslake North at Grant, 7

Lakes at Antioch, 7

North Chicago at Grayslake Central, 7

Round Lake at Wauconda, 7

SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE

Bremen at Tinley Park, 6

Oak Forest at Lemont, 7

TF North at TF South, 7

SOUTH SUBURBAN RED

Oak Lawn at Evergreen Park, 7

Reavis at Argo, 7

Richards at Eisenhower, 7

SOUTHLAND

Kankakee at Thornridge, 6

Rich Township at Thornwood, 6

UPSTATE EIGHT

East Aurora at Bartlett, 7

Larkin at Glenbard South, 7

South Elgin at Fenton, 7

Streamwood at Elgin, 7:30

West Chicago at Glenbard East, 7

WEST SUBURBAN GOLD

Addison Trail at Morton, 7:30

Leyden at Hinsdale South, 7:30

Willowbrook at Proviso East, 7:30

WEST SUBURBAN SILVER

Hinsdale Central at Lyons, 7

Proviso West at York, 7:30

NONCONFERENCE

Andrew at Sandburg, 7

Belleville East at Metea Valley, 7

Bismarck-Henning at Watseka, 7

Bolingbrook at Lincoln-Way West, 7:30

Brother Rice at Benet, 7:30

Christ the King at Aurora Christian, 7:30

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Ottawa Marquette, 7

Deerfield at Hersey, 7

DeKalb at Belleville West, 6

Downers Grove South at Downers Grove North, 7

Evanston at Prospect, 7:30

Glenbrook North at Conant, 7:30

Glenbrook South at Fremd, 7:30

Highland Park at Buffalo Grove, 7

Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way Central, 7:30

Iroquois West at Georgetown, 7

Joliet Catholic at De La Salle, 7:30

Kenwood at Taft, 7:30

Lincoln-Way East at Stagg, 7

Lockport at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7

Loyola at St. Rita, 7:30

Maine East at Wheeling, 7

Maine South at Barrington, 7:30

Maine West at Hoffman Estates, 7:30

Marist at Nazareth, 7

Milwaukee Riverside, Wis. at Naperville Central, 7

Momence at Hoopeston, 7

Montini at Marmion, 7:30

Mount Carmel at Notre Dame, 7:30

New Trier at Palatine, 7:30

Niles North at Elk Grove, 7:30

Niles West at Schaumburg, 7

O’Fallon at Waubonsie Valley, 6

Oakwood at Clifton Central, 7

Ottawa at Harvard, 7

Providence at Fenwick, 7:30

Shepard at Hillcrest, 6

St. Laurence at St. Ignatius, 7:30

St. Louis St. Mary’s, Mo. at Neuqua Valley, 7

St. Patrick at Marian Central, 7:30

St. Viator at DePaul Prep, 7:30

Vernon Hills at Rolling Meadows, 7

Westmont at Plano, 7

Westville at Dwight, 7

Saturday, September 10

RED CENTRAL

Catalyst-Maria vs. UIC Prep at Eckersall, 10 a.m.

Rauner vs. Rowe-Clark at Orr, 4

RED NORTH-CENTRAL

Lake View vs. Sullivan at Winnemac, 4

RED SOUTH-CENTRAL

Bogan vs. Hyde Park at Eckersall, 4

King vs. Ag. Science at Gately, 1

RED SOUTHEAST

Dyett vs. South Shore at Gately, 4

Julian at Goode, 2

RED WEST

Lincoln Park vs. Kennedy at Westinghouse, 10 a.m.

North Lawndale vs. Bulls Prep at Winnemac, 10 a.m.

Payton vs. Crane at Westinghouse, 4

Raby vs. Little Village at Orr, 1

BLUE CENTRAL

Johnson vs. Noble Street at Winnemac, 1

Noble Academy vs. Longwood at Gately, 10 a.m.

BLUE NORTH

Roosevelt vs. Prosser at Lane, 4

BLUE SOUTHEAST

Harlan vs. Bowen at Eckersall, 1

BLUE SOUTHWEST

Back of the Yards vs. Lindblom at Stagg, 1

Englewood STEM vs. Gage Park at Stagg, 10 a.m.

Solorio vs. Tilden at Stagg, 4

BLUE WEST

Collins at Kelly, 11 a.m.

Marshall at Orr, 10 a.m.

SOUTHLAND

Crete-Monee at Thornton, 1

WEST SUBURBAN SILVER

Oak Park-River Forest at Glenbard West, 1:30

NONCONFERENCE

Carmel vs. Leo at St. Rita, 7

Clark at Brooks, 4

Curie at Westinghouse, 1

Detroit St. Mary’s, Mich. at Naperville North, 1

Hope Academy at Quincy Notre Dame, 1

Hubbard at Lane, noon

Marian Catholic at Bloom, noon

Morgan Park vs. Phillips at Gately, 7

Seneca at Salt Fork, 1

Simeon vs. Young at Lane, 7:15

Walther Christian at Red Hill, 1