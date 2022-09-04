Woman dies after fall from 42nd floor of downtown building

A woman fell from the 42nd floor of a commercial building in the Loop on Sunday evening.
She fell at around 6 p.m. from the building in the 300 block of West Wacker Drive, Chicago police said. She was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police are still investigating the incident.
