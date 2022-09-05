8 killed, 42 wounded — including 13-year-old boy — in shootings in Chicago since Friday

Eight men were killed and at least 42 people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded by gunfire across Chicago over the weekend.



A fatal attack occurred in West Garfield Park on the West Side Friday evening. About 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when two vehicles approached and multiple people exited and began shooting him, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Saturday, a man, 22, was shot and killed in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Officers found him with multiple gunshot wounds about 3 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue, police said. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A few hours earlier, a man was fatally shot in Old Town on the Near North Side. The man, 31, was found on the ground with a gunshot wound in the chest a few minutes after midnight in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue, police said. He was taken to Northwestern MemorialHospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A man was fatally shot at a gas station Saturday afternoon in Pullman on the South Side. About 3:50 p.m., Theatus White, 28, was at a gas station in the 700 block of East 103rd Street when he got into a verbal altercation with a suspect who pulled out a gun from a fanny pack and fired shots, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. White was struck in the chest, finger and forearm, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Saturday night, a man was fatally shot after an argument in West Woodlawn on the South Side. The man, 29, was arguing with another man inside a residence about 11:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when he was shot in the neck and arm, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Loop. They were arguing with another man about 12:05 a.m. outside of a bar, 2Twenty2 Tavern, in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue when the shooter pulled out a handgun and fired four rounds, according to police and a witness at the scene. The shooter was last seen going southbound on Wabash with a woman dressed in all pink. The older victim, 40, was shot in the back and shoulder and was taken to Northwestern MemorialHospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The other man, 37, was shot in the chest and transported to StrogerHospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Sunday night, Four men were shot — two fatally — in South Chicago. They were on the porch of a residence about 6:50 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue when two people approached them and opened fire, Deputy Chief Larry Snelling said at a news conference at the scene. A man, 20, was struck in the buttocks and abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead; a man, whose age was unknown, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he later died; a man, 20, was shot in the abdomen and taken to the same hospital in fair condition; and a man, 18, was struck in the forearm and thigh and transported to an unknown hospital, where he was listed in fair condition. No one was in custody.

In other shootings, a 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Friday night while walking on a sidewalk in South Chicago. Close to midnight, the teen was in the 7900 block of South Crandon Avenue when he was approached by four men and shot, police said. The men fired approximately 45 round at the boy. He was struck twice in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

An hour later, a 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded early Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The teen was walking on the sidewalk about 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Kostner Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. The teen was shot in the left knee and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

At least 34 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.