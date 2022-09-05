The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 5, 2022
MLB Sports Columnists

Home-run stud Aaron Judge is doing it the right way — we think

Yankee seems squeaky-clean, so we can go ahead and call him the homer king if he passes Maris

By  Rick Telander
   
SHARE Home-run stud Aaron Judge is doing it the right way — we think
Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two-run home run in the sixth inning as Gary Sanchez #24 of the Minnesota Twins looks on at Yankee Stadium on September 05, 2022 in New York City.

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Home runs are the coolest part of baseball.

The run scored is important.

But the emotional thrill is witnessing the launching of something out of the boundaries of the game and into the real world, breaking down the barrier that separates athlete and observer, performance and life.

So think for a moment about Aaron Judge.

You may not have been paying much attention, but the big Yankee slugger—6-7, 282—has 54 homers this season, and he’s mashing them at a pace that puts what a lot of us consider to be the authentic, un-steroided Major League record of 61 home runs in jeopardy.

Those 61 were hit by Yankee Roger Maris in 1961, breaking Yankee Babe Ruth’s record of 60 set in 1927.Along came the juiced-up era of the late-1990s and early -2000s and we got the home-run gong show featuring Sammy Sosa (63 and 66 HRs), Mark McGwire (65, 70), and Barry Bonds (73, the current record).It was devious.It was ridiculous.

Noted steroid-taker Alex Rodriguez kept the show going with his 57 homers in 2002, and then the muscle parade began to atrophy.Let’s just say the Mitchell Report, drug testing, Congressional hearings, suspensions, for performance enhancing drug-taking slowed the home run display substantially.

League leading home-run numbers dropped quickly into the 40s after 2002, with only random jumps into the 50s.Judge’s huge current teammate, Giancarlo Stanton—6-6, 245—hit 59 while with the Marlins in 2017, the most since Bonds’ 73 from 21 years ago.

And now Judge stands alone, way out in front of everyone in both leagues.The closest in the American League is Houston’s Yordan Alvarez with 31.In the National League it’s the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber with 36.

Is Judge juiced?There has never been a speck of evidence, even suspicion about the big man.But sadly, everybody is tainted by the cynicism produced during the Steroid Era. Baseball commissioner Bud Selig disregarded the doping mess for so long that the festering muscle madness meant only a fool would believe anything any player said about steroids, HGH, and the like.

The drug plague seems to be under control, but who knows?Passing a drug test these days means almost nothing. We look at players and get a sense, a feel, and that’s usually what we go on.

And Judge just feels like a non-doper.He’s always been huge. When asked why there aren’t other giant men in baseball, he replied, ‘‘Because they’re either playing basketball or football.’’

We’ll call him squeaky clean for now.Hopefully, forever.

If Sosa, McGwire, and Bonds hadn’t come along and given the stats an asterisk, Judge’s home run journey would assuredly have our sports-loving nation fascinated, kids tracking each of his homers like detectives, newscasts leading off with his numbers.

Right now he’s on pace to hit 65 home runs. He’s red hot, with five homers in his last seven games, well ahead of both Maris’ and Ruth’s pace, with 27 games to go.

A right-hander, Judge hits his bombs in all kinds of ways, to all fields.He got his first on April 13 off Toronto’s Jose Berrios.On April 26 he homered on his 30th birthday.He’s had monster launches and he’s had tidy little ones, like No. 25, which traveled only 364 feet and would not have cleared any other park wall in that spot except Yankee Stadium’s.

He’s hit them off journeymen and pitching stars. He jacked No. 47 against Mets ace Max Scherzer two weeks ago. ‘‘Ithought if I kept the ball down on Judge I could keep him in the ballpark,’’ said Scherzer. Sorry.

Judge got to the White Sox on back-to-back days in May (Nos. 11 and 12), leading manager Tony LaRussa to say, ‘‘We got torched.’’

I remember spending time with Roger Maris, after he’d retired as home run king and was running a beer distributorship in Gainesville, Fla.The race for him, he said, against an idol like Ruth, had been traumatic and pressure-packed, filled with taunts that he wasn’t worthy.

It bothered him yet that critics said he hadn’t been consistent with home run numbers through the years, that he wasn’t worthy of the crown.

‘‘How many times you supposed to do a thing?’’ he’d asked me.

Judge is worthy of Maris’ record.If he breaks 61, let’s call him the king. And hope he enjoys it.

Next Up In MLB
Taking a deep statistical dive into Dylan Cease’s gem
Cubs’ Nico Hoerner continues quiet ascent as final month of rebuilding season winds down
Yoan Moncada, Aaron Bummer reinstated from White Sox’ injured list
In final at-bat vs. Cubs, Albert Pujols crushes 695th homer; Cardinals sweep with 2-0 win
White Sox back to .500 after dropping series finale to Twins
Revisiting Dylan Cease’s gem against Twins
The Latest
A bicyclist was fatally struck by an SUV Saturday in the 400 block of West 26th Street.
Crime
Woman dies weeks after West Rogers Park shooting
On July 25, two women were shot as they sat in a parked car in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) won’t seek a third term on the City Council.
City Hall
Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza won’t seek a third term
She was the first member of the Chicago Teachers Union to be elected to the City Council and the first woman to represent the 10th ward — a position she’s held since 2015.
By Manny Ramos
 
AP22248483726430.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
‘Messy’ or malicious? Sky prepared for another battle in Game 4
All four of the Sun’s leading scorers have been held below their regular season scoring averages in the semifinals while Candace Parker has elevated
By Annie Costabile
 
AP22247700933421.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s history bodes well for the franchise ahead of Game 4 on Tuesday
The franchise’s first opportunity to play in a Game 4 was in 2016 when they faced Candace Parker and the eSparks in the semifinals
By Annie Costabile
 
Dylan Cease
White Sox
Taking a deep statistical dive into Dylan Cease’s gem
Baseball by the numbers: One-hitter earned a game score of 90, tied for 5th in the majors this season
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 