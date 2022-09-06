A Chicken of the Woods, from foraging to the stir fry, earns Mushroom of the Week

Steve Vander Woude found “a large flush of chicken of the woods mushrooms” Sunday on a forage in Griffith, Indiana.

“They seemed to glow fluorescent orange when I spied them from a distance,” he emailed. “I was excited to see upon closer inspection that they were quite fresh and bug/slug free, so I was able to enjoy some COW stir fry for dinner.”

That last sentence is what sealed the deal for me.

Mushroom of the Week, the celebration of mushrooms and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago outdoors, runs sporadically, generally in the fall, in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

