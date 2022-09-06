The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Outdoors Sports

A Chicken of the Woods, from foraging to the stir fry, earns Mushroom of the Week

A find of a fresh Chicken of the Woods in northwest Indiana earns Mushroom of the Week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE A Chicken of the Woods, from foraging to the stir fry, earns Mushroom of the Week
Steve Vander Woude’s Chicken of the Woods, found on foraging in northwest Indiana. Provided photo

Steve Vander Woude’s Chicken of the Woods, found on foraging in northwest Indiana.

Provided

Steve Vander Woude found “a large flush of chicken of the woods mushrooms” Sunday on a forage in Griffith, Indiana.

“They seemed to glow fluorescent orange when I spied them from a distance,” he emailed. “I was excited to see upon closer inspection that they were quite fresh and bug/slug free, so I was able to enjoy some COW stir fry for dinner.”

That last sentence is what sealed the deal for me.

Mushroom of the Week, the celebration of mushrooms and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago outdoors, runs sporadically, generally in the fall, in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Outdoors
Chinook caught by a kayak angler out of Waukegan earns Fish of the Week honors
Chicago outdoors: Green heron fledge, head acorns, suburban monarch & hummingbird, Wis. sturgeon
Top opener for doves goes to Iroquois, Des Plaines solid and Shabbona Lake
Opening day of dove season comes with flying doves and some surprises at Des Plaines SFWA
‘Pickleball Mania’: Chicago Park District announces plan to create 50 more pickleball courts
A former addict says playing pickleball saved his life. Now he wonders: Why is there only 1 spot in Chicago dedicated to the wildly popular game?
The Latest
Ambulance.JPG
Chicago
Motorcyclist dies in Kennedy Expressway crash
Nick Damato, 18, was driving south about 11:20 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Sayre Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by a vehicle.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Stir-fried turmeric shrimp with shallots and chilies can be on your dinner table in 20 minutes.
Recipes
Chilies and turmeric boost the flavor profiles of this 20-minute shrimp stir-fry
Drawing on the flavors of Malaysia and Indonesia, this stir-fry features earthy turmeric, fresh chilies and curry leaves.
By Associated Press
 
The_Anthrax_Attacks_00_15_30_00.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Anthrax Attacks’: Documentary’s risky technique works in recalling the other terrorism scare of 2001
An actor plays an expert-turned-suspect in the gripping Netflix project.
By Richard Roeper
 
Two Chicago police officers patrol the Jackson Red Line platform.
Crime
Man beaten and robbed on Blue Line train in Loop
Reports of robberies are up 50% over last year in the 1st police district, which covers a large portion of downtown, including the Loop.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CFD_03.JPG
Crime
Two girls, 15, hit by car while riding scooter in Little Village
The teens were crossing the street in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a black car struck them and drove off.
By Sun-Times Wire
 