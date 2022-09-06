Motorcyclist dies in Kennedy Expressway crash
A man died Monday night after he crashed a motorcycle and was hit by a vehicle on the Kennedy expressway on the Northwest Side.
Nick Damato, 18, was driving south about 11:20 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Sayre Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by a vehicle, Illinois State Police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene about 11:25 p.m., according to state police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
No further information was available.
