Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Motorcyclist dies in Kennedy Expressway crash

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died Monday night after he crashed a motorcycle and was hit by a vehicle on the Kennedy expressway on the Northwest Side.

Nick Damato, 18, was driving south about 11:20 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Sayre Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by a vehicle, Illinois State Police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene about 11:25 p.m., according to state police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No further information was available.

