2 teen boys wounded in Brighton Park shooting

Two 15-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.
Just before 6 p.m., the boys were standing near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
One boy wasstruck in the leg and the other was hit in the forearm, police said.
Both boys were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
