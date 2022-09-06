Fallen Chicago Police officers remembered at Gold Star Families Memorial

Five hundred ninety-five names.

All Chicago Police officers who died in the line of duty since the department’s early days in the 1830s were read aloud during a solemn ceremony Tuesday night beside the lake at the Gold Star Families Memorial in Burnham Park.

“That’s 595 families that will never be the same; that’s 595 heroes that set an example for all of us to follow,” said Chicago Police Supt. David Brown. “An example of making the ultimate sacrifice. There’s no greater love than this, that I would lay down my life for a friend. They gave their lives in protection of the residents of the city of Chicago.”

Hundreds gathered for the vigil just outside Soldier Field as friends, families and loved ones stepped up to remember the officers. Among them, Maria Marmolejo, chairwoman of the Gold Star Families and wife of Officer Eduardo Marmolejo.

Marmolejo and his partner, Conrad Gary, were killed in 2018 when they were struck by a train on the Far South Side as they responded to reports of gunfire.

“On that day, and just a week before Christmas, two families lost a father, a husband, a son, a brother and a friend,” Maria Marmolejo said. “And even through the waves of my family’s loss, I have gained such a profound perspective of those who lost before me and those who will lose after me.”

Each fallen officer put any trepidation they may have had about the job aside, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, and followed their “passion to protect” their communities.

“Every officer whose name is etched into the memorial deserved to make it home,” Lightfoot said. “But tragically, they made the ultimate sacrifice for our safety and security.”

Lightfoot also thanked the many police recruits in attendance, saying she acknowledges “how difficult it is to be the police in this time.” The mayor also asked supporters to do more for officers.

“Too much criticism and noise give the impression that our Police Department is not respected, or worse not wanted. We all know better,” Lightfoot said. “But for those of us who support our brave men and women, who run towards danger to protect us and keep us safe, I urge all of you, don’t be silent. Verbalize your support and put it into action.”

Police officers and families walk past a line of cadets holding up photos of fallen officers during the annual candlelight vigil for fallen Chicago Police Officers at the Gold Star Families Memorial & Park, Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times