The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Recipes Taste

Onion-infused dressing elevates this colorful, crunchy coleslaw

A crispy, crunchy slaw is non-negotiable.

By  Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
   
SHARE Onion-infused dressing elevates this colorful, crunchy coleslaw
Coleslaws should be bright and colorful, a billboard that shouts “Eat Your Vegetables!”

Coleslaws should be bright and colorful, a billboard that shouts “Eat Your Vegetables!”

Lynda Balslev/TasteFood

This slaw is the Goldilocks of coleslaws. It’s slightly sweet, but not too sweet. Slightly creamy, but not too creamy. Juicy, but certainly not too wet. It has a bite, but not too sharp. The only category where it doesn’t compromise is texture: It’s very crunchy. After all, a crispy, crunchy slaw is non-negotiable.

I have fiddled for years to find the right balance of, well, see the qualities above. This slaw is pretty darn close — thanks, I believe, to a key ingredient: grated onion with its juices. It manages to bind this simple slaw together and provide a special something that compels you to take another (and another) bite.

Onions are sweet, sharp and pungent. When they are grated, their flavorful juices and aromas are released, mellowing in intensity as they spread and evenly coat the slaw. Only a little is needed, mind you, since we are talking balance here. A couple of tablespoons are enough to tickle the tongue and distribute the oniony sweetness.

Another attraction to this slaw is its color. Coleslaws should be bright and colorful, a billboard that shouts “Eat Your Vegetables!” We don’t literally eat with our eyes, but we are visually enticed and unlikely to pass up on this vibrant bowl, rainbow-streaked in purple, green and orange.

Hardy crucifers and roots take the credit for the visual appeal, while lending their crispy textures, ruffles and slivers, all infused with earthy, sweet and peppery notes — not to mention a whole lot of nutrients.

Have fun mixing up the salad ingredients to your preference and season. Sweet peppers, celery root, broccoli stalks and florets are all great contenders. However you choose to assemble, just remember the onion-infused dressing to tie it all together.

Simple Slaw

Yield: Serves 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS:

Dressing:

  • 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons European-style whole-milk yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons grated yellow onion with juices
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon runny honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Slaw:

  • 1/2 head purple cabbage, shredded
  • 1/2 head green cabbage, shredded
  • 4 to 6 leaves Tuscan kale, tough ribs removed, shredded
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal
  • 1 large carrot, shredded

DIRECTIONS:

1. Whisk the dressing ingredients in a bowl.

2. Combine the slaw ingredients in a large bowl. Add the dressing and toss to thoroughly combine.

3. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to meld. The coleslaw is best eaten with 1 to 2 days.

Next Up In Recipes
Spiced meatball lettuce wraps an ideal comfort food
Two ‘summer headliners’ combine for tasty salad
Ooey-gooey, cheesy stuffed pasta shells can’t be beat
Italian minestrone soup is chockfull of flavor
Put a little primavera in your step with this shrimp risotto
The Latest
Gutsy_Photo_010601.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Gutsy’: On uplifting Apple TV+ series, Clintons spotlight women who inspire, from a conservationist to a Kardashian
Mother and daughter prove quite adept at profiling the subjects and taking part in their lives.
By Richard Roeper
 
police_lights4.png
Crime
Bicyclist dies after crash with police vehicle in Burbank
The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 77th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Derrel McDavid (left) and singer R. Kelly walk into court during Kelly’s 2008 trial on child pornography charges in Cook County.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly’s former business manager expected to take the stand Wednesday
Lawyers for the R&B star’s former manager, Derrel McDavid, said he will offer “substantial” testimony.
By Andy Grimm
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022.
City Hall
15 City Council members decline 9.62% pay raise tied to inflation
Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) wants to cut the top pay for alderpersons and cap future pay raises at 3% a year.
By Fran Spielman
 
humboldt park shooting, 2 dead, 1 wounded
Crime
Man killed, 12 other people wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including five teens and 91-year-old man
The fatal attack occurred about 7 p.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 