14-year-old boy seriously wounded in Englewood shooting

A 14-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Englewood.
The teen was walking outside in the 6800 block of South Normal Boulevard when two people stepped out of a car about 10:40 p.m. and opened fire, striking the boy in the legs, Chicago police said.
The teen was taken to Comer Children’sHospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
