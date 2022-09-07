The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

14-year-old boy seriously wounded in Englewood shooting

The teen was walking outside in the 6800 block of South Normal Boulevard when he was shot multiple times, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 14-year-old boy seriously wounded in Englewood shooting
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A 14-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Englewood.

The teen was walking outside in the 6800 block of South Normal Boulevard when two people stepped out of a car about 10:40 p.m. and opened fire, striking the boy in the legs, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to Comer Children’sHospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
15 City Council members decline 9.62% pay raise tied to inflation
Man killed, 12 other people wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including five teens and 91-year-old man
2 teens shot while inside garage in Calumet Heights
Man stabbed to death in Loop — second fatal stabbing downtown in two weeks
R. Kelly’s former business manager expected to take the stand Wednesday
Fallen Chicago Police officers remembered at Gold Star Families Memorial
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022.
City Hall
15 City Council members decline 9.62% pay raise tied to inflation
Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) wants to cut the top pay for alderpersons and cap future pay raises at 3% a year.
By Fran Spielman
 
humboldt park shooting, 2 dead, 1 wounded
Crime
Man killed, 12 other people wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including five teens and 91-year-old man
The fatal attack occurred about 7 p.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two teenagers were shot Sept. 6 2022, in Calumet Heights.
Crime
2 teens shot while inside garage in Calumet Heights
A 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was stabbed to death Sept. 6, 2022, in the Loop.
Crime
Man stabbed to death in Loop — second fatal stabbing downtown in two weeks
He was found in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street with multiple stab wounds, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Derrel McDavid (left) and singer R. Kelly walk into court during Kelly’s 2008 trial on child pornography charges in Cook County.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly’s former business manager expected to take the stand Wednesday
Lawyers for the R&B star’s former manager, Derrel McDavid, said he will offer “substantial” testimony.
By Andy Grimm
 