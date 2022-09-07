The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year

Wilson is only the fourth artist in the history of the CMAs to earn six nominations in her first year, following Glen Campbell, Brad Paisley and Kacey Musgraves.

By  Kristin M. Hall | AP
   
SHARE Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year
Lainey Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association Awards nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories including album of the year, female vocalist of the year and song of the year.&nbsp;

Lainey Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association Awards nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories including album of the year, female vocalist of the year and song of the year.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Louisiana-native Lainey Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association Awards nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories including album of the year, female vocalist of the year and song of the year.

Wilson is only the fourth artist in the history of the CMAs to earn six nominations in her first year, following Glen Campbell, Brad Paisley and Kacey Musgraves. She’s also up for new artist of the year, music video and musical event.

Other leading nominees include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and writer-producer Shane McAnally, who all have nominations in five categories. The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air on Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ABC.

Wilson’s 2021 album “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” last year earned her critical accolades, spurred on by the success of her country radio No. 1 hit “Things a Man Oughta Know.” Her next album, “Bell Bottom Country,” is due out in October.

Reigning CMA entertainer of the year Luke Combs is back in the top category, alongside Miranda Lambert, Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen. This is Wallen’s first nomination in the category.

“Music has been the driving force of my life since I started chasing this dream as a 17 year old, and what I’ve learned since then is that people make the music mean what it it does. None of this matters without the songwriters who pour their hearts out alongside me, the co-producers who help give life to our words, and — most importantly — the fans who find themselves in those words,” Lambert said in a statement.

McBryde and Pearce share four nominations for their hit duet “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” which they co-wrote with McAnally. McBryde and Pearce also are in the running for female vocalist of the year, alongside Lambert, Underwood and Wilson.

Stapleton is nominated for single and song of the year for “You Should Probably Leave,” which he also co-produced with Dave Cobb. He’s also nominated alongside Taylor Swift, for joining in her music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).” Actor Blake Lively earned a nomination for directing the music video.

Lambert has extended her historic run as the most nominated female artist in CMA history, with now 61 nominations. She’s only behind George Strait and Alan Jackson for most nominations. She earned her 16th straight nomination for female vocalist, also a record. She’s also nominated for album of the year for “Palomino,” which she co-produced.

Alongside Lambert and Wilson in the album of the year category are Combs for his record “Growin’ Up,” Maren Morris for “Humble Quest” and Old Dominion for “Time, Tequila & Therapy.” Eric Church joins Combs, Stapleton, Wallen and Cody Johnson in the male vocalist of the year category.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Gutsy’: On uplifting Apple TV+ series, Clintons spotlight women who inspire, from a conservationist to a Kardashian
Dear Abby: I worry sister isn’t bonding with her baby
‘American Gigolo’: Showtime series turns movie into glossy but irresistible melodrama
Horoscope for Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022
Nick Cave fights racism with beauty
UniverSoul Circus ready for celebrating with Chicago audiences again at Washington Park
The Latest
police_lights4.png
Crime
Retired nurse dies when her bike is struck by police vehicle in Burbank
The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 77th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Young’s Skylar Jones (13) takes the ball to the basket during the game against Kenwood.
High School Basketball
Young’s Skylar Jones emerges as top 100 national star
Young’s Skylar Jones shakes her head when she thinks about her basketball journey.
By Mike Clark
 
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird walks into the locker room after playing her final game, a Storm loss to the Las Vegas Aces in a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Aces advance to WNBA Finals as Storm’s Sue Bird closes her career
Bird stayed on the court after the final buzzer, receiving hugs from the entire Aces roster. She wiped away tears while the crowd cheered and cried along with her, and chanted “Thank you, Sue.”
By Tim Booth | Associated Press
 
Ald. Howard Brookins (21st) at a Chicago City Council meeting on July 20, 2022.
City Hall
Brookins joins retirement parade
After five terms and 20 years in politics, Brookins, 59, will be eligible for a maximum pension of 80% of his highest salary over a five-year period.
By Fran Spielman
 
Commercial fisher Travis Michael with one of the many flathead catfish observed and immediately released on Lake Calumet during the intensive two-week check for invasive carp. Provided photo
Outdoors
More flathead catfish than expected in the Calumet system during intensive invasive carp monitoring
One byproduct of the intensive monitoring for invasive carp in the Calumet system last month was finding far more flathead catfish than would be expected.
By Dale Bowman
 