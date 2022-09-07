The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

2 found dead in Highland Park apartment, person arrested

Officers responded to a wellness check at 1850 Green Bay Road and found blood under the door and signs of forced entry into the apartment, police said.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE 2 found dead in Highland Park apartment, person arrested
police_lights4.png

File photo

A person of interest was arrested after two people were found dead Wednesday in a Highland Park apartment, according police.

Officers responded to a wellness check at 1850 Green Bay Road and found blood under the door and signs of forced entry into the apartment, Highland Park police said.

Two people inside were pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released their names and causes of death.

Police said a person of interest was in the unit and was arrested.

There was no threat to the public, police said.

Next Up In News
Barack, Michelle Obama White House portraits unveiled
Retired nurse dies when her bike is struck by police vehicle in Burbank
Chicago police officer, 2 others hurt in Belmont Cragin crash
Former business manager takes stand in R. Kelly trial
Calling it quits after 20 years on City Council, Brookins says he could write a book — about betrayal
15 City Council members decline 9.62% pay raise tied to inflation
The Latest
AP22250654085322.jpg
Washington
Barack, Michelle Obama White House portraits unveiled
The portrait painters are Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung.
By Lynn Sweet
 
police_lights4.png
Crime
Retired nurse dies when her bike is struck by police vehicle in Burbank
The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 77th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
police tape
Reckless homicide charges filed after woman underwent emergency C-section following hit-and-run and the baby died
The charges were filed against Arion D. Willis, 27, who was fleeing a state trooper last March when he allegedly caused the accident.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Guy Fieri hosts his latest series, “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night,” on the Food Network.
Taste
Guy Fieri’s ‘Ultimate’ series has people playing with food
The show, which is the culinary icon’s sixth with the Food Network, brings together Fieri’s chef and celebrity pals to his Flavortown Lounge where they will compete in food-inspired games.
By USA TODAY
 
Police investigated a crash site where three people were hurt Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, near Fullerton and Central avenues.
News
Chicago police officer, 2 others hurt in Belmont Cragin crash
The accident, involving at least two vehicles, happened late Wednesday morning near Fullerton and Central avenues, authorities said.
By David Struett
 