Reckless homicide charges filed after woman underwent emergency C-section following hit-and-run and the baby died

Reckless homicide charges have been filed after a woman underwent an emergency C-section following a hit-and-run accident in North Lawndale and the baby died, according to the Illinois State Police.

Last March, a state trooper tried to pull over Arion D. Willis, 27, for driving with one headlight and rolling through a stop sign near the intersection of West Douglas Boulevard and South Lawndale Avenue, according to the arrest report from state police.

Willis sped away in a green Oldsmobile and caused a four-car crash that injured the pregnant passenger of the Oldsmobile. He then ran away, according to the arrest report.

The woman, who was 29 weeks pregnant, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she underwent an emergency C-section to deliver the baby. Three days later, the baby was pronounced dead, according to the state police.

Willis was charged Tuesday with felony counts of reckless homicide, leaving the scene of a deadly crash and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

