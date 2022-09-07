The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

AP Week 3 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

By  Associated Press
   
Batavia’s Jack Sadowsky (6) crosses the line of scrimmage against Lincoln-Way East.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (11) (2-0) 118 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (2-0) 108 2

3. Glenbard West (2-0) 94 3

4. Warren (2-0) 88 5

5. Naperville North (2-0) 65 9

6. O’Fallon (2-0) 45 8

7. Maine South (1-1) 36 7

8. Marist (1-1) 28 NR

9. Edwardsville (2-0) 26 10

10. Bolingbrook (1-1) 15 4

Others receiving votes: York 11, Lockport 7, Palatine 6, South Elgin 4, Plainfield North 3, Glenbrook South 3, Neuqua Valley 3.

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mount Carmel (12) (2-0) 120 1

2. Prospect (2-0) 102 3

3. Batavia (1-1) 94 2

4. St. Rita (2-0) 76 5

5. Jacobs (2-0) 62 6

6. Glenbard North (1-1) 53 4

7. Wheaton North (2-0) 47 8

8. Wheaton-Warrenville South (1-1) 29 NR

9. Pekin (2-0) 22 T9

10. Hononegah (2-0) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 14, Hersey 11, Geneva 6, Yorkville 5, Downers North 3.

Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (13) (1-1) 130 1

2. Prairie Ridge (2-0) 108 2

3. Lemont (2-0) 99 4

4. Simeon (2-0) 96 T9

5. Notre Dame (2-0) 73 6

6. Crete-Monee (0-2) 65 5

7. Chatham Glenwood (2-0) 45 7

8. Kenwood (1-1) 33 T10

9. Cary-Grove (1-1) 23 3

10. Carmel (2-0) 21 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 7, Harlem 5, Wauconda 4, Crystal Lake South 3, Normal West 2, Benet 1.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nazareth (9) (1-1) 116 1

2. Kankakee (1) (1-1) 94 2

3. Morris (2-0) 91 4

4. Mahomet-Seymour (2) (2-0) 90 3

5. Sycamore (2-0) 65 5

6. Peoria (2-0) 62 6

7. Rockford Boylan (2-0) 55 7

8. Morgan Park (2-0) 36 10

9. Glenbard South (2-0) 14 NR

10. Mascoutah (2-0) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Sterling 9, St. Patrick 7, Highland 6, Marian Catholic 2, St. Viator 2, Fenwick 1.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (6) (2-0) 105 T1

2. Joliet Catholic (5) (2-0) 104 T1

3. St. Francis (2-0) 85 3

4. Richmond-Burton (2-0) 73 4

5. Rochester (1-1) 66 5

6. Stillman Valley (2-0) 50 7

7. Genoa-Kingston (2-0) 42 6

8. Wheaton Academy (2-0) 36 8

9. Carterville (2-0) 15 10

10. Freeburg (2-0) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 5, Peoria Notre Dame 5, Quincy Notre Dame 3, Marengo 3, Mt. Zion 2, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (9) (1-1) 117 1

2. Williamsville (2) (2-0) 100 3

2. Reed-Custer (1) (2-0) 100 2

4. Princeton (2-0) 81 4

5. Byron (1-1) 71 5

6. Mt. Carmel, Ill. (2-0) 51 6

7. Fairbury Prairie Central (2-0) 47 8

8. Eureka (2-0) 45 7

9. Durand-Pecatonica (2-0) 29 9

10. Peotone (2-0) 7 NR

(tie) Tolono Unity (1-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (11) (2-0) 119 1

2. St. Teresa (1) (2-0) 108 2

3. Downs Tri-Valley (2-0) 95 3

4. Maroa-Forsyth (2-0) 86 4

5. Bismarck-Henning (2-0) 63 6

6. Vandalia (2-0) 60 7

7. Knoxville (2-0) 49 10

8. North-Mac (2-0) 29 NR

9. Rockridge (1-1) 19 NR

10. Pana (1-1) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Nashville 10, Breese Mater Dei 6, Mercer County 4, Johnston City 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (12) (2-0) 121 1

2. Athens (2-0) 112 2

3. Moweaqua Central A&M (1) (2-0) 104 3

4. Colfax Ridgeview (2-0) 90 4

5. Camp Point Central (2-0) 80 6

6. Fulton (2-0) 52 7

7. Tuscola (2-0) 31 8

8. Forreston (1-1) 30 5

9. Hope Academy (2-0) 28 T10

10. Gilman Iroquois West (2-0) 24 9

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 13, St. Bede 10, Greenfield-Northwestern 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 4, Salt Fork 4, Ottawa Marquette 2, Brown County 2, Shelbyville 1.

