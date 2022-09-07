AP Week 3 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (11) (2-0) 118 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (2-0) 108 2
3. Glenbard West (2-0) 94 3
4. Warren (2-0) 88 5
5. Naperville North (2-0) 65 9
6. O’Fallon (2-0) 45 8
7. Maine South (1-1) 36 7
8. Marist (1-1) 28 NR
9. Edwardsville (2-0) 26 10
10. Bolingbrook (1-1) 15 4
Others receiving votes: York 11, Lockport 7, Palatine 6, South Elgin 4, Plainfield North 3, Glenbrook South 3, Neuqua Valley 3.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (12) (2-0) 120 1
2. Prospect (2-0) 102 3
3. Batavia (1-1) 94 2
4. St. Rita (2-0) 76 5
5. Jacobs (2-0) 62 6
6. Glenbard North (1-1) 53 4
7. Wheaton North (2-0) 47 8
8. Wheaton-Warrenville South (1-1) 29 NR
9. Pekin (2-0) 22 T9
10. Hononegah (2-0) 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 14, Hersey 11, Geneva 6, Yorkville 5, Downers North 3.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (13) (1-1) 130 1
2. Prairie Ridge (2-0) 108 2
3. Lemont (2-0) 99 4
4. Simeon (2-0) 96 T9
5. Notre Dame (2-0) 73 6
6. Crete-Monee (0-2) 65 5
7. Chatham Glenwood (2-0) 45 7
8. Kenwood (1-1) 33 T10
9. Cary-Grove (1-1) 23 3
10. Carmel (2-0) 21 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 7, Harlem 5, Wauconda 4, Crystal Lake South 3, Normal West 2, Benet 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Nazareth (9) (1-1) 116 1
2. Kankakee (1) (1-1) 94 2
3. Morris (2-0) 91 4
4. Mahomet-Seymour (2) (2-0) 90 3
5. Sycamore (2-0) 65 5
6. Peoria (2-0) 62 6
7. Rockford Boylan (2-0) 55 7
8. Morgan Park (2-0) 36 10
9. Glenbard South (2-0) 14 NR
10. Mascoutah (2-0) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Sterling 9, St. Patrick 7, Highland 6, Marian Catholic 2, St. Viator 2, Fenwick 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (6) (2-0) 105 T1
2. Joliet Catholic (5) (2-0) 104 T1
3. St. Francis (2-0) 85 3
4. Richmond-Burton (2-0) 73 4
5. Rochester (1-1) 66 5
6. Stillman Valley (2-0) 50 7
7. Genoa-Kingston (2-0) 42 6
8. Wheaton Academy (2-0) 36 8
9. Carterville (2-0) 15 10
10. Freeburg (2-0) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 5, Peoria Notre Dame 5, Quincy Notre Dame 3, Marengo 3, Mt. Zion 2, Murphysboro 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (9) (1-1) 117 1
2. Williamsville (2) (2-0) 100 3
2. Reed-Custer (1) (2-0) 100 2
4. Princeton (2-0) 81 4
5. Byron (1-1) 71 5
6. Mt. Carmel, Ill. (2-0) 51 6
7. Fairbury Prairie Central (2-0) 47 8
8. Eureka (2-0) 45 7
9. Durand-Pecatonica (2-0) 29 9
10. Peotone (2-0) 7 NR
(tie) Tolono Unity (1-1) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Wilmington (11) (2-0) 119 1
2. St. Teresa (1) (2-0) 108 2
3. Downs Tri-Valley (2-0) 95 3
4. Maroa-Forsyth (2-0) 86 4
5. Bismarck-Henning (2-0) 63 6
6. Vandalia (2-0) 60 7
7. Knoxville (2-0) 49 10
8. North-Mac (2-0) 29 NR
9. Rockridge (1-1) 19 NR
10. Pana (1-1) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Nashville 10, Breese Mater Dei 6, Mercer County 4, Johnston City 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (12) (2-0) 121 1
2. Athens (2-0) 112 2
3. Moweaqua Central A&M (1) (2-0) 104 3
4. Colfax Ridgeview (2-0) 90 4
5. Camp Point Central (2-0) 80 6
6. Fulton (2-0) 52 7
7. Tuscola (2-0) 31 8
8. Forreston (1-1) 30 5
9. Hope Academy (2-0) 28 T10
10. Gilman Iroquois West (2-0) 24 9
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 13, St. Bede 10, Greenfield-Northwestern 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 4, Salt Fork 4, Ottawa Marquette 2, Brown County 2, Shelbyville 1.