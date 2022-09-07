The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Nation/World News

Stone Age skeleton missing a foot might be proof of the world’s oldest amputation

The prehistoric surgery could show that humans were making medical advances much earlier than previously thought and “rewrites the history of human medical knowledge and developments.”

By  Maddie Burakoff | AP
   
SHARE Stone Age skeleton missing a foot might be proof of the world’s oldest amputation
Tim Maloney and Andika Priyatno work at the site in a cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo, Indonesia, where remains dated to 31,000 years old offer the oldest evidence for amputation yet discovered.

Tim Maloney and Andika Priyatno work at the site in a cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo, Indonesia, where remains dated to 31,000 years old offer the oldest evidence for amputation yet discovered.

Tim Maloney / Griffith University via AP

The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that’s missing its left foot and part of its left leg offers the oldest-known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study.

Scientists say the amputation was performed when the person was a child — and that the “patient” went on to live for years as an amputee.

The prehistoric surgery could show that humans were making medical advances much earlier than previously thought, according to the study published in the journal Nature.

Researchers were exploring a cave in Borneo, in a rainforest region known for having some of the earliest rock art in the world, when they came across the grave, according to Tim Maloney, an archaeologist at Griffith University in Australia who was the study’s lead researcher.

Though much of the skeleton was intact, it was missing its left foot and the lower part of its left leg, Maloney said.

After examining the remains, the researchers concluded that the foot bones weren’t missing from the grave or lost in an accident — that instead they were carefully removed.

The 31,000-year-old-skeleton discovered in a cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo Indonesia, is seen at Griffith University in Brisbane, Australia.

The 31,000-year-old-skeleton discovered in a cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo Indonesia, is seen at Griffith University in Brisbane, Australia.

Tim Maloney/ Griffith University via AP

The remaining leg bone showed a clean, slanted cut that was healed over, Maloney said. There were no signs of infection, which would be expected if the child had gotten its leg bitten off by an animal, such as a crocodile. And there were no signs of a crushing fracture, which would have been expected if the leg had snapped off in an accident.

The person appears to have lived for about six to nine more years after losing the limb, eventually dying from unknown causes as a young adult, according to the researchers.

This shows that the prehistoric foragers knew enough about medicine to perform the surgery without fatal blood loss or infection, the researchers said. They don’t know what kind of tool was used to amputate the limb or how infection was prevented but speculated that a sharp stone tool might have made the cut and noted that some of the rich plant life in the region has medicinal properties.

The researchers said the community would have had to care for the child for years afterward, since surviving the rugged terrain as an amputee wouldn’t have been easy.

This early surgery “rewrites the history of human medical knowledge and developments,” Maloney said.

Before this find, the earliest example of amputation had been in a French farmer from 7,000 years ago who had part of his forearm removed. Scientists had thought that advanced medical practices developed around 10,000 years ago, as humans settled into agricultural societies, the study authors said.

But this study adds to growing evidence that humans started caring for each other’s health much earlier in their history, said Alecia Schrenk, an anthropologist at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“It had long been assumed healthcare is a newer invention,” said Schrenk, who wasn’t involved in the study. “Research like this article demonstrates that prehistoric peoples were not just left to fend for themselves.”

Next Up In News
Illinois Appellate Court breathes new life into distracted driving lawsuit, opens door to possible refund of millions in fines
Driver fleeing traffic stop hits squad car, leaving officer, couple injured on Northwest Side
Internet service providers drop challenge of one of the nation’s strictest privacy laws
Garcia inches closer to joining crowded race for mayor
‘Street Love Ride’ promotes peace in Lawndale
No, COVID-19 isn’t winding down, scientists say, predicting it’ll be around the rest of our lives
The Latest
Chicago City Hall.
City Hall
Illinois Appellate Court breathes new life into distracted driving lawsuit, opens door to possible refund of millions in fines
The Appellate Court ruled Circuit Judge Pamela McLean Myerson was wrong to toss the case in August 2021 by finding the plaintiffs lacked legal standing.
By Fran Spielman
 
Police investigate a crash site where three people were hurt Wednesday near Fullerton and Central avenues.
News
Driver fleeing traffic stop hits squad car, leaving officer, couple injured on Northwest Side
An unmarked police car tried to pull over a car near Fullerton and Central when the driver fled and crashed into a marked police car, officials said.
By David Struett
 
A photo from Carolina Green Corporation of new Bermuda sod being installed at Soldier Field on Monday.
Bears
Soldier Field’s new grass an upgrade over ‘sandy field ... spray painted green’
Bears kicker Cairo Santos was pleased to see the stadium switch from Kentucky bluegrass to Bermuda this week and plans to test it out Friday.
By Jason Lieser
 
Batavia’s Jack Sadowsky (6) crosses the line of scrimmage against Lincoln-Way East.
High School Football
AP Week 3 Illinois high school football rankings
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
By Associated Press
 
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows was a state senator when she proposed what has become one of the strictest Internet privacy laws in the United States.
Consumer Affairs
Internet service providers drop challenge of one of the nation’s strictest privacy laws
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said the state’s privacy law held up despite the efforts of an “army of industry lawyers organized against us.
By Patrick Whittle | AP
 