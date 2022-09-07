The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Immigration News Chicago

Third wave of immigrants arrive in Chicago from Texas

For the third time in a week, Texas officials sent individuals arriving at the southern U.S. border to Chicago. City officials are providing refuge for the newly arrived immigrants at a Humboldt Park shelter.

By  Elvia Malagón
   
SHARE Third wave of immigrants arrive in Chicago from Texas
A group of immigrants arrive Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at a Salvation Army shelter in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. For the third time in a week, Texas officials sent individuals arrive at the southern U.S. border to Chicago.

A group of immigrants arrive Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at a Salvation Army shelter in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. For the third time in a week, Texas officials sent individuals arrive at the southern U.S. border to Chicago.

Elvia Malagón/Sun-Times

A woman carrying a toddler, and a boy holding the hand of a smaller boy, were among a group who arrived Wednesday at a Humboldt Park shelter that is serving as a refuge for immigrants being sent to Chicago from the Texas border.

For the third time in a week, Texas officials sent busloads of immigrants to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to send people arriving at the southern border into Democrat-led cities such as New York and Washington D.C.

A man, who said he was part of the first wave that arrived via a Texas-chartered bus, greeted the newcomers in Spanish, telling them he welcomed them with all his heart. Chicago officials ushered in the group from a CTA bus to a Salvation Army building where many are temporarily living.

In a statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that another group of immigrants had arrived from Texas.

“We will continue to live out our values as a welcoming city and respond accordingly,” Lightfoot said in the statement.

Officials did not say how many immigrants arrived Wednesday, and the city did not say how many others remain at the shelter. City officials previously said that some of the individuals were trying to reunite with relatives or friends in other parts of the country.

Immigrants from Venezuela were transported from Texas and dropped off at Union Station last week. A third group of immigrants arrived in Chicago from Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

Immigrants from Venezuela were transported from Texas and dropped off at Union Station last week. A third group of immigrants arrived in Chicago from Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Brian Duewel, a spokesman for the Salvation Army North and Central Illinois division, said the immigrants, which include some families, are staying inside two of their shelters located in Humboldt Park.

The Salvation Army has set up cots inside a gym to house individuals who arrived alone if there isn’t a room available for them, he said. The set-up is similar to how the shelter prepares for an influx of individuals seeking shelter during freezing temperatures in the winter.

“Our role here is — and really our role anytime someone goes to one of our homeless shelters — just to make sure that they’re safe, make sure they have a place to sleep, make sure they have food to eat, they have clothes, and that they are safe for the night,” Duewel said. “That’s the same here for the refugees that are showing up. We’re here to make sure that they’re safe — it doesn’t matter if you are from Chicago or from somewhere else. You should have the basic necessities to live.”

Some of the individuals have spent their down time playing basketball in the gym, he said.

Earlier this week, city officials launched a new website — chicago.gov/support — to coordinate donations to help the immigrants.

Elvia Malagón’s reporting on social justice and income inequality is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News
Record heat wave puts California in a fossil fuel conundrum
Police questioning three ‘persons of interest’ about South Chicago shooting that left two men dead, two injured
Barack, Michelle Obama White House portraits unveiled
Stone Age skeleton missing a foot might be proof of the world’s oldest amputation
Illinois Appellate Court breathes new life into distracted driving lawsuit, opens door to possible refund of millions in fines
Driver fleeing traffic stop hits squad car, leaving officer, couple injured on Northwest Side
The Latest
Eloy Jimenez had three hits including a homer, double, and he drove in three runs.
White Sox
White Sox come from behind for 9-6 victory, take series from Mariners
Eloy Jimenez homers, doubles, drives in three runs
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) breaks a tackle by 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) en route to a 22-yard touchdown run last season at Soldier Field.
Bears
Bears-49ers could shed light on a Nagy problem
With a similar offensive lineup that faced the 49ers in Week 8 last year under Matt Nagy — and arguably a lesser one — the Bears’ offensive performance in Luke Getsy’s debut as offensive coordinator could be telling.
By Mark Potash
 
A rendering released by the Chicago Bears on Tuesday shows the view from the site of a proposed stadium, looking southeast at a proposed mixed-use development on the former location of Arlington International Racecourse.
Editorials
Bears wrong to expect taxpayers to fund any part of Arlington Heights stadium plan
Given today’s economic climate and the generous windfall the team would reap if the venture is successful, taxpayers shouldn’t fund any portion of the Bears move. Shame on them for even asking.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Vehicles travel near high-power transmission towers in downtown Los Angeles. Facing a record heat wave, the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state’s electrical grid, issued a Stage 3 alert, allowing it to draw on emergency power sources — including natural gas, even as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas.
Environment
Record heat wave puts California in a fossil fuel conundrum
The state has had to rely more on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages even as Gov. Gavin Newsom moves toward ending the use of oil and gas.
By Kathleen Ronayne | AP
 
A photo of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on the sideline during a recent preseason game.
Bears
Bears vote Roquan Smith captain: ‘We know what he means to the team’
Teammates said Smith’s prolonged absence at the start of training camp had no impact on how they view him as a leader.
By Jason Lieser
 