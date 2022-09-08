The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Horoscope for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 7:15 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be patient when dealing with someone older (perhaps a friend or someone in a group) because something might suddenly happen, especially to do with finances or something that you own. Whatever occurs might dampen your spirits. Hey, this is temporary.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a poor day to ask for permission or approval from parents, bosses, VIPs or the police. Authority figures will likely respond with, “Talk to the hand!” In fact, their disapproval or lack of cooperation might be a surprise to you. It was ever thus.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel plans might suddenly change. Therefore, double check all details ahead of time. Something related to the news, publishing or perhaps medicine and the law might catch you off guard. It was something you didn’t expect, and it’s sobering.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Stay on top of details related to shared property, banking, taxes and debt because something might suddenly go awry, and it’s not what you want to hear. With some financial issues, the adage is true, “A stitch in time saves nine.”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be patient with partners and close friends because it’s easy to be critical of others. Someone might be critical of you. (Leos hate that.) You might feel you’re not getting the support from someone that you want, and this makes you feel discouraged, which further leads to grumpiness. (Oh dear.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A boss or supervisor might be critical of you at work today. (This will go over like a lead balloon.) However, in turn, this might make you feel rebellious. Or perhaps they criticize your beliefs or your politics, and you feel this is inappropriate.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Lovers’ spats are par for the course. It might also be difficult to get along with kids because people are touchy, today! It’s easy to feel discouraged or critical of others. Parents should know that this is a mildly accident-prone day for their kids, so be vigilant.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This can be a challenging day dealing with parents and older family members because someone might be critical, uncooperative or tough to deal with. In fact, something might suddenly happen that triggers challenges with partners and close friends. Keep the high road.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be worried about something. The truth is worry is a habit. (Ask any worrier.) “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.” Lighten up! By Saturday, your life will come bouncing back with enthusiasm and opportunities for fun!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Something to do with your finances, or a hoped-for purchase might discourage you today. You might have to suddenly cancel a social occasion, or something related to entertainment or sports? Or you might not have the funds for your kids? “These are perilous times for the Federation.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The moon is in your sign lined up with Saturn, which can create a sense of loneliness or isolation. You might feel cut off from others. Something unexpected at home might be tough to deal with. “Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today has its challenges because you feel out of touch with others. You might feel lonely or isolated from others. Increased chaos and activity on the home front might be challenging. The thing to know is this is just a brief dark cloud on your horizon. Don’t get your belly in a rash. (Saturday looks great.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Gatan Matarazzo (2002) shares your birthday. You are intelligent and have a fine, analytical mind. You are also observant, hard-working and reliable. Many of your ideas are original and amazing. This is a year of change for you, which means you have to be light on your feet and ready to go in new directions and respond quickly to new opportunities.

