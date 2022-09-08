The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Rainbow PUSH sends drinking water to victims of eastern Kentucky flooding

The water was sent out Sept. 8 at 4 a.m. to victims of eastern Kentucky flood facing homelessness.

By  Nicky Andrews
   
In this file photo taken on July 30, 2022 a handout photo provided by the Kentucky National Guard a Kentucky National Guard Soliders and Airmen aid in flood relief efforts in response to a declared state of emergency in eastern Kentucky. - A series of “once-in-a-millennium” rainstorms have lashed the United States in recent weeks, flooding areas baked dry by long-term droughts, as human-caused climate change brings weather whiplash.

Rainstorms lashed eastern Kentucky in late July leading to widespread flooding.

Kentucky National Guard via Getty

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition on Thursday sent a truckload of drinking water to victims of the eastern Kentucky flooding.

The drinking water will be distributed to low-income residents facing homelessness due to the flooding.

The truckload of water was shipped out at 4 a.m. Thursday from the coalition’s headquarters at 930 E. 50th St. according to spokesperson Chinta Strausberg.

Storms in late July led to widespread flooding in eastern Kentucky, killing 39 people.

“The humanitarian effort to Kentucky is a furtherance of Rev. [Jesse] Jackson’s response to crisis like this around the country where those who are at risk and on the margins need the immediacy of much-needed resources,” National Executive Director Bishop Travis Grant said in a news release.

The water will be dropped off at the Black Gold Plaza in Hazard, Kentucky.

The Latest
Bears fans cheer during last month’s preseason game against the Chiefs.
Bears
Bears won’t take cash at Soldier Field
The team said their games will be cashless starting with Sunday’s opener
By Patrick Finley
 
Film_Review___Barbarian.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Barbarian’ messes about ingeniously with horror film tropes
It’s a scary movie that’s predictable and yet impossible to predict.
By Mark Kennedy | Associated Press
 
CNN anchorman Bernard Shaw appears on set at the network’s Atlanta headquarters on Friday, Nov. 10, 2000.
Obituaries
Bernard Shaw, longtime CNN anchor, dies at 82
Shaw was born in Chicago to Edgar Shaw, a railroad employee and house painter, and Camilla (Murphy) Shaw, a housekeeper. He attended the University of Illinois at Chicago from 1963 to 1968.
By Associated Press
 
A general view of the shot clock installed at Brooks during the game against Bogan.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
There is good news and bad news for shot clock advocates, along with some CPS progress and more.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, where Truss was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government.
Nation/World
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch.
By Associated Press
 