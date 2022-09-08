Rainbow PUSH sends drinking water to victims of eastern Kentucky flooding

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition on Thursday sent a truckload of drinking water to victims of the eastern Kentucky flooding.

The drinking water will be distributed to low-income residents facing homelessness due to the flooding.

The truckload of water was shipped out at 4 a.m. Thursday from the coalition’s headquarters at 930 E. 50th St. according to spokesperson Chinta Strausberg.

Storms in late July led to widespread flooding in eastern Kentucky, killing 39 people.

“The humanitarian effort to Kentucky is a furtherance of Rev. [Jesse] Jackson’s response to crisis like this around the country where those who are at risk and on the margins need the immediacy of much-needed resources,” National Executive Director Bishop Travis Grant said in a news release.

The water will be dropped off at the Black Gold Plaza in Hazard, Kentucky.