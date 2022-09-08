How Black, Latino patients are taking greater charge of their health care

The last couple of years have shed new light on the long history of racism in the health care system, and the structural impediments to health care faced by people of color to this day.

So it’s no surprise that a racial health gap still exists across the country. Researchers have found the problem is especially acute in Chicago. The American Medical Association has reported that among the 30 largest U.S. cities, Chicago tops the list “with 3,341 excess Black deaths. And this number is increasing.”

Even before COVID-19 vaccines became available, questions were raised about whether certain populations would, understandably, be especially wary of taking them. Numerous efforts to address this via educating people about vaccine efficacy appear to have paid off.

A Kaiser Family Foundation analysis finds that, “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their White counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time and reversed for Hispanic people.”

Our new research looks at a broader question: How the pandemic and vaccine rollout have changed people’s relationship to the health care system as a whole. On this point, the figures are striking.

Higher levels of self-advocacy

The survey finds that across all demographics, Americans are becoming more active in learning about medical treatments. This change is especially strong among African Americans and Latino Americans. In these groups, 6 in 10 people said they have read clinical trials about vaccines or treatments in the past 12 months, compared to less than half of Caucasian respondents. And 58% and 55% of Black and Latino respondents, respectively, have read medical journals, compared to 35% of Caucasians.

Similarly, more and more Americans have become “super challengers,” asking their doctors more questions before agreeing to a medicine or vaccine, and at times rejecting their doctor’s first recommendation. Again, this shift is especially strong among Black and Latino patients. More than half of these respondents said they have requested a different treatment from their doctor’s first recommendation, compared to one-third of Caucasians.

The vaccine rollout has also created a seismic change in how Americans view pharmaceutical companies. Americans now largely have preferences for one pharma company over another. These allegiances run so strong that people think of these companies — including Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — as being similar to household name brands like Apple; 62% of Black and 63% of Latino patients say they always or often check labels now to see which company makes a drug before deciding whether to take it.

Harnessing the change

This change comes with some risk. When people are exposed to misinformation, they’re more likely to refuse their doctor’s advice even if it’s the best thing for them. Our survey finds that health care misinformation is everywhere, with the overwhelming majority of respondents across demographics saying they’re exposed to it at least once a week. So challenging your doctor is not always a good thing.

But on the whole, the health care providers we surveyed said patient empowerment is more positive than negative. The key is to harness it to help guide people in the right direction.

Our study shows how to do this. Patients — particularly Black and Latino Americans — are looking for pharmaceutical companies to act as information brokers. Across social media channels, podcasts, and other outlets, they want these companies to take three major actions: help distinguish between false and accurate health care information; be realistic and honest about the realities of diseases and treatments; and show what goes on behind the scenes at pharma companies.

The study shows that people are reachable in a new way. The newfound awareness of and interest in the makers of drugs and vaccines offers a pathway to learning. People want to hear from pharma companies. They’re listening and learning. They then bring this information with them to their doctors’ appointments.

Of course, making sure people have accurate information is just one piece of the puzzle. People of color continue to experience health disparities and inequities, including social determinants of health, access to care, digital health and more. It will take a great deal of work to address these.

The more the health care system learns about how to reach communities that have long been neglected, the more hope there is for a healthier future.

Tayla Mahmud is executive vice president of healthy equity and multicultural strategy with M Booth Health, a health care consultancy and communications agency. Mark Westall is the organization’s senior vice president of strategy, insight & innovation.

