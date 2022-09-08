Hit-and-run driver strikes 10-year-old bicyclist in Naperville
The child was seriously injured but expected to survive after being hit by the car Thursday at Bailey Road and Coach Drive, Naperville police said.
A 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck by a driver who continued without stopping Thursday morning in suburban Naperville.
The child was seriously injured but expected to survive after being hit by the car around 8 a.m. at Bailey Road and Coach Drive, Naperville police said.
The female driver of the silver sedan did not stop, police said. The car was was last seen heading east on Bailey.
Police asked anyone with information to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6725.
Woman alleging fumes from Willowbrook company Sterigenics caused her breast cancer testifies in court
The Latest
Eberflus’ emphasis on learning how to manage games has impressed Johnston, who will call the 49ers-Bears game Sunday with Joe Davis and Pam Oliver.
The pandemic and the vaccine rollout changed how people relate to the health care system, and the statistics show that’s especially the case for these communities of color.
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their pick for the Bears’ season opener against the 49ers at Soldier Field: