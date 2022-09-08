Hit-and-run driver strikes 10-year-old bicyclist in Naperville

A 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck by a driver who continued without stopping Thursday morning in suburban Naperville.

The child was seriously injured but expected to survive after being hit by the car around 8 a.m. at Bailey Road and Coach Drive, Naperville police said.

The female driver of the silver sedan did not stop, police said. The car was was last seen heading east on Bailey.

Police asked anyone with information to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6725.

