Future bright for Sky — win or lose — fans say

Samantha Correa’s fandom for the Chicago Sky is still young — like herself. At 9 years old, she’s been a supporter of the team for two years, but this year has been better than last, she said, because her dad got season tickets.

“Last year we were sitting in different seats, but now I get a better view,” Samantha said.

The Correas joined other fans Thursday evening who trickled into Wintrust Arena a couple hours before tipoff of the Sky’s decisive game five matchup with the Connecticut Sun.

The Sky, reigning champions, are looking to make it back to the finals.

But win or lose, Willie Correa and other fans said the team has established a bright future for itself.

“I think the younger group is learning, and I think if we can fit the right pieces in, it can be a dynasty,” Willie Correa said. “Now I feel like it’s just a winning culture, and I would love to continue to see it.”

A Chicago Sky fan sports gear representing their beloved team at Thursday night’s game in Wintrust Arena. Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Robert, who took an Uber from Burbank to see the game, agrees and thinks this Sky team should be mentioned with other great Chicago teams, adding that it’s been the only local team with sustained success in recent years.

He said that making it deep into the playoffs in back-to-back years “is really tough” and, the Sky “are in elite company” with other Chicago teams that have contended for multiple years.

Robert, who asked to be identified only by his first name, hopes the team’s success leads to more exposure for a group “that really deserves it.”

“They already won,” Robert said, adding that he’s glad a winning team is playing in the city and not in the suburbs. “When the Arlington Bears go to Arlington, that’s up to them,” Robert said.

Earl and Diana Clark, both in their 60s, showed up early to Wintrust clad in matching Sky blue tracksuits. While they don’t think the team is a dynasty just yet, they think the group has had a great season up to this point.

“I think they did a wonderful job trying to repeat; I think they did an excellent job,” Diana Clark said.

Earl Clark, her husband, has been a fan since 2014, she said. But his enthusiasm for the team rubbed off on Diana, who became a fan of the Sky this year.

“Watching him watch the games I started getting into it, and the fact that they’re here made it easier for me to come and be part of the game.”

The Chatham couple took a bus up to the arena hoping to see a victory. But whatever happens, Diana said she hopes the team “doesn’t lose faith that they can get to this point again.”