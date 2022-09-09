The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 9, 2022
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography News

Picture Chicago: 15 must-see images from Sun-Times photographers this past week

Kids enjoy the final days of summer, Chicago police honor fallen officers, the Sky reach the end of the line and more in our best unseen pics of the week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley #14, Candace Parker #3 and Kahleah Copper #2 walk onto the court after a timeout when the Connecticut Sun took the lead during the 4th quarter of Game 5 of the 2022 WNBA semifinals at Wintrust Arena, Thursday, Sept. 8. The Sky let a 10-point lead get away, allowing the Sun to finish the game on an 18-0 run in a 72-63 loss.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A parade goer waves a “Proud Union Home” sign as the Chicago Labor Day Parade travels down South Ewing Avenue on the Far South Side, Saturday, Sept. 2.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Questionnaires sit on empty seats at an informal community meeting at Hersey High School’s gymnasium about the Chicago Bears possible massive, mixed-use stadium development in Arlington Park, Thursday, Sept. 8. Bears reps had advised observers to show up early due to the gym’s 2,000-person capacity — but barely half that many people showed up.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Officers face Soldier Field for a procession during the annual candlelight vigil at the Gold Star Families Memorial & Park, honoring the 595 Chicago Police officers who died in the line of duty since the department’s early days in the 1830s, Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Paulina Arellano, the teacher in charge of the equestrian program at the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences, pets a horse named Felice, Friday, Sept. 2.

Paulina Arellano, the teacher in charge of the equestrian program at the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences, pets a horse named Felice, Friday, Sept. 2. The Far South Side school trains students for careers in agriculture and is the only campus at Chicago Public Schools with a farm.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Chicago Sky’s Kahleah Copper #2 shoots the ball during the 3rd quarter as the Sky take on the Connecticut Sun for Game 5 of the 2022 WNBA semifinals at Wintrust Arena, Thursday, Sept. 8.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reacts during a press conference at City Hall in the Loop, where officials encouraged Chicagoans to get vaccinated with the new bivalent COVID-19 booster that specifically targets the Omicron variant, Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A Chicago police officer stands guard at a crime scene in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue, where two men, ages 18 and 20, were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Ten men were killed and at least 46 people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the Labor Day weekend.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Spectators sit inside a car while watching the Chicago Labor Day Parade as it travels down South Ewing Avenue on the Far South Side, Saturday, Sept. 2.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker #3 and Kahleah Copper #2 celebrate after Copper scored during the 3rd quarter as the Sky take on the Connecticut Sun for Game 5 of the 2022 WNBA semifinals at Wintrust Arena, Thursday, Sept. 8.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Blackstone Hotel housekeepers, supporters and Unite Here Local 1 members picket outside the Blackstone Hotel in the Loop demanding better working conditions, Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

“Ashley,” 32, a resident of a homeless encampment in the park east of Weiss Memorial Hospital, sits inside her tent as protesters with #RiseUptown gathered nearby to discuss homelessness in the area and call for more affordable housing in Uptown, Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Police Department cadets hold up photos of fallen officers during the annual vigil at the Gold Star Families Memorial & Park, Tuesday, Sept. 6. Hundreds gathered for the vigil just outside Soldier Field as friends, families and loved ones stepped up to remember the officers.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago Police Department officials investigate after two people were shot, including a 63-year-old woman and a man in his 20s in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue on the Southwest Side, Saturday, Sept. 3. Ten men were killed and at least 46 people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

