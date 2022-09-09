Picture Chicago: 15 must-see images from Sun-Times photographers this past week

Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley #14, Candace Parker #3 and Kahleah Copper #2 walk onto the court after a timeout when the Connecticut Sun took the lead during the 4th quarter of Game 5 of the 2022 WNBA semifinals at Wintrust Arena, Thursday, Sept. 8. The Sky let a 10-point lead get away, allowing the Sun to finish the game on an 18-0 run in a 72-63 loss.