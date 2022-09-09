The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 9, 2022
Nation/World Entertainment and Culture News

Chicago artist hopes King Charles can do what his mother did not

A more explicit acknowledgment of harm done by Britain’s colonial rule would be a start, said Pritika Chowdhry, whose grandparents lived through the partition of India at the end of British rule.

By  Manny Ramos
   
SHARE Chicago artist hopes King Charles can do what his mother did not
Pritika Chowdhry at the Liberation War Museum in Bangladesh.

Pritika Chowdhry at the Liberation War Museum in Bangladesh.

Provided

As many around the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, many descendants of those subjected to colonial rule had a more nuanced view of her legacy.

“I guess I had mixed feelings because on one hand I felt sad about her passing since she is such an iconic woman and she’s a mother and a grandmother,” Pritika Chowdhry, a Chicago artist of Indian descent, said Friday. “But on the other hand, there was a sort of feeling that she had this very long reign, in a very powerful role and she could have done so much more to acknowledge the wrongs associated with Britain’s colonial history.”

Chowdhry said rather than confronting those atrocities, the queen sidestepped and often refused to make amends.

She points specifically to the partition of India in 1947, which is the subject of Chowdry’s current exhibition at the South Asia Institute in Chicago.

Partition was imposed at the end of Britain’s colonial rule, as the country was divided into India and Pakistan — one majority Hindu, the other. majority Muslim. The result was religious genocides in which hundreds of thousands were killed during one of the biggest migrations in history.

Chowdhry said even though the events were 75 years ago it still affected her family; her grandparents lived through it.

“Granted, that happened under King George VI’s watch, but Queen Elizabeth assumed power soon after and not that much time had passed,” Chowdhry said. “She should’ve used her power and her influence to set things right but she unfortunately chose not to.”

Related

Chowdhry said the partition of India is just a single “dark history” of British colonial rule and other countries across the world had suffered at the hands of the monarchy. She hopes King Charles III can do what his mother couldn’t — that is, at minimum, recognize the harm the British Empire inflicted to gain power and influence for centuries.

The next step to righting past wrongs, she added, would involve looking at some form of reparations.

“I really do hope that he will do something more than what Queen Elizabeth was able to do, or chose to do,” Chowdhry said.

Chowdhry’s exhibition “Unbearable Memories, Unspeakable Histories: Partition Anti-Memorial Project” commemorates the 75th anniversary of the partition. It is on display at the South Asia Institute, 1925 S. Michigan Ave., through December.

Contributing: WBEZ reporter Indira Khera

Remembering_the_Crooked_Line__installation_view.jpg

Remembering the Crooked Line: Skin of the Nation, installation view.

Provided

Next Up In News
Man riding scooter dies after being struck by car, shot in South Shore
Closing arguments expected Monday in R. Kelly trial after defense rests
Route 66 Classic Car Show gears up for Ogden Avenue in Lawndale on Sunday
Illinois man pleads guilty to assaulting police officer during Capitol attack
Darren Bailey’s suburban disadvantage
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the US Capitol breach
The Latest
A man was fatally shot Sept. 9, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
Man riding scooter dies after being struck by car, shot in South Shore
The man, 22, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
R. Kelly’s former business manager, Derrel McDavid, enters the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Aug. 17 in Chicago.
R. Kelly
Closing arguments expected Monday in R. Kelly trial after defense rests
The trial ended its fourth week at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse with more than two days of testimony from Kelly’s co-defendant and former business manager, Derrel McDavid.
By Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm
 
A Chevrolet convertible at a previous Route 66 Classic Car Show. The annual event on Ogden Avenue draws vehicles owners from across Chicago, downstate and out of state, said founder Drewone Goldsmith.
Lawndale
Route 66 Classic Car Show gears up for Ogden Avenue in Lawndale on Sunday
“We really try to hold to the Route 66 theme and try to have something that’s quaint, elegant for our community,” said founder Drewone Goldsmith.
By Michael Loria
 
microsoftteams_image.png
Movies and TV
‘Clerks III’: Quick Stop characters we first met in 1994 still amuse and impress
Between a lot of callbacks and pop culture references, best friends Dante and Randal show some vulnerability in director Kevin Smith’s self-indulgent victory lap.
By Richard Roeper
 
Bears chairman George McCaskey speaks in Arlington Heights on Thursday night.
Bears
Bears’ George McCaskey: New stadium ‘our 100-year opportunity’
George McCaskey didn’t always believe the Bears needed a home of their own. Now, the Bears chairman said, is the time.
By Patrick Finley
 