Sunday, January 1, 2023
Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Many of you will earn more money and get richer this year. And yet, at the same time, you will go through cupboards, closets, garages and storage areas so that you can downsize and get rid of what is no longer useful or relevant in your life.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This year will be very fortunate for you because in May, lucky Jupiter will enter your sign for the first time in 12 years, giving you a marvelous boost until June 2024. Count your lucky stars! It’s time to learn not to sell out to others but to integrate your world with others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a powerful time in your life because you are entering your time of harvest, which is a cycle that occurs only once every 30 years. It will still be a time of great responsibilities; however, your success will be obvious to everyone.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You can look forward to a more popular year! Expect to make new friends and be more involved in clubs, groups and organizations. Meanwhile, start to prepare for a time of recognition in about three years. Pursue further education or training to prepare yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

For the first time in 12 years, this year, lucky Jupiter will travel across the top of your chart boosting your reputation and making you shine in the eyes of others. Expect a promotion, an award or an opportunity to pursue new work.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Plan for many travel opportunities this year, as well as opportunities to get further education and training. You begin this year with a sense of ambition. You will also receive more acknowledgement and recognition for your past efforts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This year will bring you good financial opportunities. Many of you might inherit or benefit from the wealth and resources of someone else, including a spouse or a partner. It will also be a time of hard work, which means you will have to apply yourself to get the results you want.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your closest relationships will be happier this year. In fact, this year is the best year in over a decade for Scorpios to get married. Meanwhile, many of you might have increased responsibilities with children. In July, August, Sept. and October you look great to everyone!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This year holds marvelous opportunities for you. For starters, you can improve your health in 2023. Furthermore, you can get a better job, or improve your existing job with better duties and deserved recognition. Meanwhile, do what you can to stabilize your home and family scene.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Start saving now for a vacation this year because you want to have fun! Many of you will have increased joy from children. This is a wonderful year to pursue the arts, and also enjoy a busier social life. Meanwhile, a job change or residential move could be on the horizon.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This year you will be happier with your home scene. Many of you will move to better digs or you will improve your existing home. Furthermore, family members will be kinder and more generous to each other. Meanwhile, curb your spending and protect your assets.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a pivotal year for your sign because you are setting out now to reinvent yourself. You might experience a change that is so major, you will actually change your daily wardrobe. Meanwhile, it’s a fast-paced, optimistic, fun-loving year! Enjoy learning and improved relations with siblings and relatives.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Morris Chestnut (1969) shares your birthday. You are creative and adaptable. You are also strong-willed and determined. You often look more confident than you feel. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take inventory of your life and let go of people, places and things that are holding you back.

