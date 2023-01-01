2022 saw some progress on important issues in Illinois, but not enough

Over the past year, some important issues this editorial board wrote about were addressed in Illinois — but many that should have been were not. Here’s an issue-by-issue report card for 2022 on some of those topics.

Losing their bearings: The Chicago Bears had a chance to make it clear they would not expect taxpayers to fund any part of an Arlington Heights stadium plan. At a time when taxpayers face enough economic stress, they shouldn’t have to pitch in to make a rich football team even richer. But the Bears fumbled the opportunity when they announced their plan — which included asking “governmental bodies” — as in taxpayers — to pitch in to help pay for an associated mixed-use complex. Grade: D-minus.

Gun legislation needed: Public pressure has been building for months to ban assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines to make Illinois safer from gun violence. Similarly, Illinois started out the year with no ban on untraceable “ghost” guns that are assembled from parts. In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation to ban ghost guns. Another bill, the Protect Illinois Communities Act (HB 5855), is likely to be debated in the Legislature’s upcoming lame duck session; it would put tight regulations on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Grade: Incomplete.

Make the CTA safer: For public transit to be viable, riders must feel they’re safe on trains and buses. The CTA has taken baby steps in the right direction to enhance public transit safety, such as increasing the number of private security guards, but has not brought back conductors to its L trains. Violent crime on CTA trains began to drop this year for the first time since the pandemic started, but remains higher than in the years before COVID-19. Grade: C-minus.

Protect our lake water: Higher water levels, wind and waves caused by bigger storms brought on by climate change could wash toxic contaminants from hazardous sites into Lake Michigan from hazardous sites along its shore. While there is still time, steps should be taken to prevent that. This requires both an overall plan and work on a site-by-site basis. Congress’ 2023 Fiscal Year Omnibus Appropriations, passed on Dec. 23, included $200,000 to protect residential and public properties in Chicago and DuSable Lake Shore Drive from flooding and erosion. But too little changed otherwise. Grade: D-plus.

Rejecting the Big Lie: In July, we called for Americans to fight back against the Big Lie, the claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” by President Joe Biden from Donald Trump. On Nov. 8, voters showed the door to most election deniers in swing states, although Illinois Rep. Mary Miller won her race. Also, in June the bipartisan House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack began hearings that set out to present a clear narrative of the peril to our nation’s system of government and give voters the knowledge to act in their best interest. The committee succeeded. Grade: B-plus.

Pension debt: Taken together, underfunding increased for Illinois’ five statewide pension systems in 2022. Underfunding has risen to $139.7 billion, up from $129.9 billion in 2021, according to the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability. The state paid an extra $500 million to pension systems this year, but it’s not nearly enough to solve the crisis. Grade: C-minus.

Good news for trees: Chicago has long needed a forestry advisory board that could ensure all departments of the city use best practices to protect Chicago’s tree canopy, which helps keep our air clean as well as beautifying the city. The board also could give residents confidence that the city will explore every alternative when considering whether a tree needs to come down. Finally, in December, the City Council approved the board. Grade: B.

Child tax credit: An estimated 138,000 children in Illinois sank back into poverty when Congress failed to extend the federal child tax credit. A state tax credit also failed to pass the Illinois Legislature. Lawmakers in Springfield and Washington, D.C. should make it a priority to help kids in need, as this board pointed out again last week. Grade: D.

The opioid crisis: Last January, we noted that some public libraries were stepping up to save lives amid the opioid overdose epidemic. Since then, the overdose reversal medication Narcan has become available available at all the city’s public libraries. Grade: A.

Dangerous pesticides: Deadly neonicotinoid or “neonic” pesticides are absorbed by plants, which makes the entire plant deadly to some species. So far, little has been done to remove them from Illinois’ environment. A bill that would have generally banned the use of neonics on land owned or maintained by the state stalled in committee. Grade: D.

Protect bobcats: Nearly 1,700 bobcats have been killed since 2016, when hunting the animals was made legal in Illinois amid bogus arguments about the alleged dangers they pose, even though they are small, shy and dangerous only to pests such as mice, voles and rats. But the Legislature failed in 2022 to protect bobcats. Grade: F.

