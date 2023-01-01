The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 1, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

2 fatally shot in Orland Park home

Police said the dead were found inside a home in the 8500 block of 145th Place.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png

Adobe Stock Photo

Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home.

Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said.

Police said the two victims were involved in an argument that escalated to an exchange of gunfire. The victims were found dead in the home, police said.

No arrests were made. No other details were provided.

The Latest
Horses in the Bruce D. Memorial Stakes pass the grandstand at Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights in 2017. The Chicago Bears announced the signing in 2021 of an agreement to purchase Arlington Park racetrack in Arlington Heights.
Editorials
2022 saw some progress on important issues in Illinois, but not enough
Here’s an issue-by-issue report card for 2022 on some of the topics examined over the year by the Editorial Board.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the C.W. Avery Family YMCA in Plainfield, Illinois, Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022.
Politics
Vice President Kamala Harris hits Chicago Wednesday to tout Biden administration accomplishments
Biden and top administration officials will fan out across the nation the day after Republicans take control of the House.
By Lynn Sweet
 
An off-duty police officer was involved in a shootout after someone tried to steal their vehicle Dec. 24, 2022.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Bridgeport
The man, 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds before being pronounced dead, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: For a better life in the new year, forget about tomorrow
Here are some resolutions worth achieving, one day at a time.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 