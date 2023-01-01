1 dead, another wounded in West Town shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in West Town.
They were shot inside a business about 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said.
The first man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.
The other man was shot in the left calf and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
No one was in custody.
