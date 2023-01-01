The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 1, 2023
First babies of 2023 born at Chicago-area hospitals

Aalora Vyas was born about 12:37 a.m. at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Advocate_Sherman_Lilliana_Reza_Sarmiento.jpg

Lilliana Xiomara Reza Sarmiento was born to her parents Monserrat Sarmiento and Brayan Reza about 2:38 a.m. at Advocate Sherman Hospital.

Advocate Health Care

Advocate Health Care welcomed the first babies of 2023.

About 30 minutes after midnight, Aalora Vyas was born weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces to Lopa and Aashish Vyas at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, according to the hospital. She was 18 inches long, the hospital said. She will soon live in Lemont with her mom, dad and big brother.

Advocate_Good_Samaritan_Aalora_Vyas_2.jpg

Aalora was born at 12:37 New Year’s Day Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Advocate Health Care

Two hours later at Advocate Sherman Hospital, Lilliana Xiomara Reza Sarmiento was born to Monserrat Sarmiento and Brayan Reza of Elgin. She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

And just 15 minutes later, Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn welcomed Noah Turner. He was born to Brittany Nowell and Terry Turner, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches. He will soon be living in Evergreen Park with his parents, the hospital said.

Advocate_Christ_Noah_Turner_2.jpg

Noah Turner

Advocate Health Care

