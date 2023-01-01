The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 1, 2023
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-plowing accident

Rep says the ‘Hawkeye’ actor was hurt in ‘a weather-related accident.’

By  Kim Willis | USA Today
   
SHARE Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-plowing accident
Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening

Jeremy Renner attends a 2021 screening of his series “Hawkeye” in New York City.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Jeremy Renner is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after what was described as a snow-plowing accident.

The Marvel star who plays Clinton Barton/Hawkeye in the Avengers movies and Disney+ series suffered his injuries Sunday, a representative for the actor told multiple outlets including The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline.

He experienced “a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” the rep’s statement said.

It did not say where the accident occurred but indicated that his family is with him while he receives care.

Renner currently stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown.” The second season premieres Jan. 15.

He is a two-time Oscar acting nominee, for “The Hurt Locker” (in 2010) and “The Town” (in 2011).

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In Entertainment
Chicago rings in 2023 with fireworks and celebration at Navy Pier
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dead from cancer at 45
Foo Fighters say they’ll remain a band after death of Taylor Hawkins
Anita Pointer of Pointer Sisters singing group dies at 74
Dear Abby: For a better life in the new year, forget about tomorrow
Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023
The Latest
police_lights1.png
Crime
Shots fired at Mariano’s in West Town, where man was killed 2 weeks earlier
Police say a car drove up and someone opened fire on a man putting groceries in his car. No injuries were reported. On Dec. 19, a man was shot to death at the same location.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
9-year-old boy shot, killed in Washington Heights
The boy was shot while inside a home in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street. He was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Kade Heather
 
Police investigate the scene where four teens were shot near E 57th St and S Prairie St in Washington Park, Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Crime
1 dead, 3 wounded in Washington Park car-to-car shooting
Four teens were in a Kia driving north on Prairie Avenue at 57th Street when another car pulled along side them and someone inside opened fire, police say. Five people were slain in Chicago on New Year’s Day.
By David StruettEmmanuel Camarillo, and 2 more
 
Kaapo Kahkonen makes a save while teammate Erik Karlsson battles Patrick Kane during Sunday’s game.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks drop fourth straight, lose 5-2 to Sharks
The Hawks led 2-0 but allowed the game’s last five goals.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields slips and falls during the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Lions.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 268: A new low
On the bright side, Bears fans, there’s only one game left.
By Sun-Times staff
 