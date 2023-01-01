Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-plowing accident

Jeremy Renner is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after what was described as a snow-plowing accident.

The Marvel star who plays Clinton Barton/Hawkeye in the Avengers movies and Disney+ series suffered his injuries Sunday, a representative for the actor told multiple outlets including The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline.

He experienced “a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” the rep’s statement said.

It did not say where the accident occurred but indicated that his family is with him while he receives care.

Renner currently stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown.” The second season premieres Jan. 15.

He is a two-time Oscar acting nominee, for “The Hurt Locker” (in 2010) and “The Town” (in 2011).

Read more at usatoday.com.

