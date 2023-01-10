The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Pinch of salt: Keep exploring alternatives to de-ice roads, sidewalks

While neither the city’s Streets and Sanitation Department, nor the Illinois Department of Transportation is expected to completely cut out road salt, there should be a continual push to reduce the amount used by experimenting with more environmentally friendly products.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Pinch of salt: Keep exploring alternatives to de-ice roads, sidewalks
A truck salts the street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. An Arctic front is expected to bring 3 to 6 inches of snow and below freezing temperatures. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A truck salts the street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Dec. 22, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Sugar beet juice. Grape-skin compounds. Pickle and cheese brine.

No, these aren’t ingredients for a DIY face mask or an elixir to improve your gut health.

Rather, these are some things recommended by the online environmental news publication EcoWatch as sustainable alternatives to road salt for streets and sidewalks.

Road salt helps keep our neighborhood thoroughfares, highways and footpaths safe, dissolving snow and ice and reducing the probability of an accident or fall.

Editorial

Editorial

But it also ends up in rivers and streams, damaging aquatic ecosystems, which in turn harms the overall environment, as Illinois RiverWatch Network’s Danelle Haake recently pointed out in an interview with WBEZ’s Melba Lara.

Haake’s organization is training people on how to test how much salt is in our waterways. It will come as no surprise if the resulting data points to a high concentration of chloride, as has shown up elsewhere: 84% of the urban streams the U.S. Geological Survey analyzed had rising chloride levels, and 29% exceeded federal safety guidelines for at least part of the year, according to a 2014 report. The culprit: road salt.

As a result, our drinking water is at a higher risk for contamination, leading to health problems, especially to those with high blood pressure, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency noted in 2020. 

Road salt’s corrosive effects on vehicles, bridges, and roads also cost roughly $5 billion in annual repairs, according to the EPA.

Endangering wildlife and the human population shouldn’t be taken with a grain of salt.

The city’s Streets and Sanitation Department at times sprinkles out a beet juice and salt concoction to de-ice roads. Some area suburbs and out-of-state municipalities do, too. The Illinois Department of Transportation also has a beet juice solution in its stockpile, as do its counterparts in Michigan, Minnesota and Missouri.

Neither the city nor IDOT is expected to completely cut out road salt to combat wintry conditions, but there should be a continual push to reduce the amount used by experimenting with more environmentally friendly products. 

Molasses and beer waste have been thrown in the mix in other jurisdictions, while alfalfa juice and coffee grounds are other options floated by EcoWatch.

Residents can also do their part by removing snow as quickly as possible on sidewalks and driveways with a shovel or electric snow blower, so salting isn’t necessary. If a stubborn patch of ice remains, use less salt on your property or see if dried coffee grounds, sand or a heated snow melting mat can do the trick. 

Icing-out road salt may not be an option just yet. But the least we can do is melt away our reliance on it.

Want to write a letter or an op-ed for the Sun-Times? See our guidelines here.

Next Up In Editorial
A flag on the play: Latest Soldier Field plan is a false start on stadium’s future
Lake Michigan shoreline needs restoration, and local input on how to do it
Illinois Senate should pass assault weapons ban
Help set the agenda for Chicago’s next mayor
Woodlawn immigrant shelter sounds good, but give community the full story on city’s plan
There’s always a need for gun safety with the number of firearms rising
The Latest
A man was shot dead Dec. 10, 2021, in West Garfield Park.
Crime
SWAT team responds to Near North Side high-rise where suspects are barricaded
A person is in custody and guns were recovered, though 3 other suspects remain inside the high-rise building in the 1100 block of North Wells Street, authorities say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
General admission to the Art Institute is free to Illinois residents every weekday thruogh March. 24.&nbsp;
Things To Do
Chicago museums offering free admission days this winter — here’s when, where
The Shedd Aquarium, Art Institute, Field Museum and more are free on select days for Illinois residents.
By Ellery Jones
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot hugs Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) after he introduced her with Chicago first lady Amy Eshleman at the Starlight Restaurant in the Ashburn neighborhood in June — an event that prompted the Board of Ethics to fine Curtis $1,000 fine for using his official city email account to advertise it.
City Hall
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council rethinking support over mayor’s failure to call after he accidentally shot himself
Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) said his second thoughts stem from Lightfoot’s “coldness” toward him, including her not contacting him after a shooting accident last fall.
By Fran Spielman
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about the mass shooting that happened earlier that day at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park on Monday, July 4, 2022.&nbsp;
Highland Park parade shooting
Assault weapons to be banned in Illinois: House passes bill — and Pritzker vows to sign it ‘immediately’
“The people of the great state of Illinois have been waiting decades for legislation just like this,” said bill sponsor state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield. “Let them wait no longer.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin throws a glove to fans after a game against the Jets on Jan. 9, 2022,
NFL
Doctors say Bills’ Damar Hamlin is in good spirits
Hamlin said Tuesday he is “not home quite just yet” as he spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital.
By John Wawrow | Associated Press
 