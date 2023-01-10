No Shot Clock, Ep. 147: The Stock Report

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly discussion of high school basketball.
This episode begins with the regular Two Takes segment and then we dive into the annual stock report, declaring if we would buy or sell stock in a team based on the rest of the season.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify
