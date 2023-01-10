The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
No Shot Clock, Ep. 147: The Stock Report

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly discussion of high school basketball.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
This episode begins with the regular Two Takes segment and then we dive into the annual stock report, declaring if we would buy or sell stock in a team based on the rest of the season. 

After a pair of false starts with the Giants and Twins, Carlos Correa appears to be headed back to the Twins.
MLB
Carlos Correa, Twins agree to $200 million, 6-year deal
The deal for the All-Star shortstop could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if Correa remains healthy.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Celso Dionicio Ignacio, left, stands with a group of co-workers from the Pilsen Food Pantry and holds up a pineapple. The 50-year-old, who began working at the pantry during the pandemic, died unexpectedly on Saturday.&nbsp;
Pilsen
Pilsen Food Pantry reeling from death of stalwart worker: ‘He was an angel’
Celso Dionicio Ignacio, 50, began volunteering during the pandemic and soon became the face of the pantry. He died Saturday.
By Michael Loria
 
Simeon’s Sam Lewis (11) dunks the ball in the game against Curie.
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Simeon’s success, DJ Douglas dominates, Cole Certa blossoms
A look at Robert Smith’s success at Simeon, DJ Douglas’ big season for Yorkville Christian and junior Cole Certa.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Jim Kendros, a music lecturer, performer and composer, talks about music, theory and life at the Belmont Village senior living community in Buffalo Grove.
Columnists
‘We live better than the kings’
Jim Kendros brings music and philosophy to elderly residents at Belmont Village.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Lefty Ryan Borucki is from Highland Park and went to Mundelein High School.
Cubs
Cubs add lefty depth, sign Ryan Borucki to minor-league deal with spring training invite
The team also announced that catcher P.J. Higgins rejected his outright assignment, electing free agency.
By Maddie Lee
 