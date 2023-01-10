The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
Deerfield’s Jacob Cohn, left, works around the defense of Prosser’s Jaelen Spearman.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

BIG NORTHERN

North Boone at Dixon, 7:00

Oregon at Winnebago, 7:00

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER

De La Salle at Mount Carmel, 7:00

Marmion at DePaul, 7:00

Montini at St. Ignatius, 7:00

Providence at Brother Rice, 7:00

Providence-St. Mel at St. Rita, 7:00

St. Laurence at Loyola, 6:30

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Maine East at Highland Park, 7:00

Maine West at Deerfield, 7:00

DU KANE

Wheaton-Warr. South at Glenbard North, 7:15

DU PAGE VALLEY

Neuqua Valley at DeKalb, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Notre Dame at Marian Catholic, 7:00

St. Patrick at Carmel, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Elgin Academy at Latin, 6:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Johnsburg at Woodstock, 5:15

Marengo at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

Woodstock North at Harvard, 7:00

LITTLE TEN

DePue at Indian Creek, 6:45

Hiawatha at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45

LaMoille at Somonauk, 5:30

Leland at Serena, 6:45

METRO PREP

Hinsdale Adventist at Universal, 5:30

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Aurora Christian at IC Catholic, 7:30

Timothy Christian at St. Francis, 7:00

Wheaton Academy at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:00

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

McNamara at Aurora Central, 7:30

St. Edward at Ridgewood, 7:00

Westmont at Elmwood Park, 7:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Johnson at ITW-Speer, 7:00

Noble Academy at Comer, 7:00

Rowe-Clark at Butler, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Mundelein at Lake Zurich, 7:00

Warren at Lake Forest, 7:00

Waukegan at Stevenson, 7:00

Zion-Benton at Libertyville, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Alden-Hebron at Westminster Christian, 7:30

South Beloit at Christian Life, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Kenwood at Simeon, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-WEST

Douglass at Phoenix, 5:00

Kelvyn Park at Juarez, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Beecher at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

Clifton Central at Donovan, 7:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Momence, 7:00

St. Anne at Grace Christian, 7:00

Tri-Point at Grant Park, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE

Hillcrest at Bremen, 6:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Evergreen Park at Argo, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Lemont at Reavis, 6:00

Oak Lawn at Oak Forest, 6:30

Shepard at Thornton Fr. North, 6:30

Thornton Fr. South at Richards, 6:30

Tinley Park at Eisenhower, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Crete-Monee at Kankakee, 6:30

Rich at Bloom, 6:30

Thornton at Thornwood, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Joliet Central at Plainfield North, 6:30

Joliet West at Oswego, 6:30

Plainfield Central at Oswego East, 6:30

Plainfield East at West Aurora, 6:30

Plainfield South at Minooka, 6:30

Romeoville at Yorkville, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED

Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at Glenbard East, 7:00

East Aurora at Fenton, 7:00

Elgin at South Elgin, 7:00

Streamwood at West Chicago, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Addison Trail at Proviso East, 6:00

Downers Grove South at Morton, 7:30

Hinsdale South at Leyden, 6:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Glenbard West at Lyons, 6:30

York at Proviso West, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Barrington at Elk Grove, 7:30

British School at Morgan Park Academy, 6:00

Bulls Prep at Chicago Christian, 7:30

Byron at Bureau Valley, 7:00

Clemente at Niles West, 6:30

Conant at Prospect, 7:30

DRW Prep at Fenwick, 7:00

DuSable at South Shore, 5:00

EPIC at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

Evanston at Niles North, 7:00

Excel-Englewood at UC-Woodlawn, 5:30

Fremd at Wheeling, 7:30

Genoa-Kingston at Harvest Christian, 7:30

Harlan at Morgan Park, 5:00

Hoffman Estates at Buffalo Grove, 7:30

Holy Trinity at Southland, 7:00

Intrinsic-Belmont at Foreman, 5:00

King at Marist, 7:00

Lisle at Joliet Catholic, 7:00

Lycee Francais at Islamic Foundation, 6:00

Mooseheart at Westlake Christian, 7:30

Morris at Pontiac, 7:00

Newark at Marquette, 7:00

Palatine at Hersey, 7:00

Roanoke-Benson at Fieldcrest, 7:30

Rock Falls at Orion, 7:00

Sandwich at Princeton, 7:00

Schaumburg at Rolling Meadows, 7:30

Seneca at Coal City, 6:45

St. Francis de Sales at Leo, 7:00

UIC Prep at Chicago Tech, 5:15

