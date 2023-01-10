The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Health News Chicago

Probe of nonprofit halts millions in HIV, COVID research funds at Cook County Health

Research staff of CORE Center in Chicago may lose their jobs as Cook County investigates a nonprofit that handles grants that have funded landmark medical research.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Probe of nonprofit halts millions in HIV, COVID research funds at Cook County Health
John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County located at 1969 West Ogden Avenue in the Illinois Medical District, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Cook County is reviewing the Hektoen Institute for Medical Research, which received more than $20 million in grants last year. As the probe continues, county officials have barred the start of any new clinical trials.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Cook County Health officials for nearly 10 months have halted new clinical trials at one of the nation’s leading HIV/AIDS research centers as they investigate “concerns” about a nonprofit organization that for decades has managed the county’s medical research grants.

The county in April told researchers at CORE Center, a clinic based on Chicago’s Near West Side medical district and run by Cook County Health and Rush Medical Center, that they were to “pause” starting new clinical trials while awaiting results of a county review of the Hektoen Institute for Medical Research, a nonprofit founded in the 1940s by Cook County hospital physicians, according to CORE staff interviewed by the Chicago Sun-Times.

But as the moratorium entered a ninth month this week, staff were told even grant funds for ongoing trials were apparently not forthcoming and more than a dozen CORE researchers could receive pink slips as soon as this week. The layoffs would upend ongoing work and dim the prospects for future funding from state and federal agencies that pump millions of dollars annually into research, said Jim Pickett, an HIV researcher who has worked with CORE since the 1990s. Tax records show Hektoen received more than $20 million in grants last year.

“This is a disaster,” Pickett said. “This is one of the three or four main sites for this kind of research in the country, and they can’t move forward. To replace that is no small matter.”

Officials at Hektoen did not respond to requests for comment. In a statement Tuesday, CCH spokeswoman Alexandra Normington said the county had “launched an investigation to ensure that all trials are in compliance with applicable regulations.”

“CCH has engaged an impartial firm to review recent trial activity, including compliance with financial and clinical research standards. The investigation is actively underway. In the interim,” the statement reads, “CCH has temporarily paused engaging in new clinical trials.”

The looming layoffs at CORE were necessary, staff were told, because county officials refused to release grant funding— even for ongoing trials— managed by Hektoen. The standoff over the grant money also affected research trials for COVID-19, monkeypox and cancers run through CORE, one researcher said.

County officials said the pause did not affect ongoing research, but one researcher who was informed they were on the list for layoff said there would be no one to continue their work if they and their peers were gone.

“I am concerned about the research, and I’m concerned about my job, but really, I worry for my patients,” said the researcher. “Over the course of a clinical trial that lasts months or years, you really get to know them and their stories, and many of them really need this kind of care that they can’t get, sometimes literally, anywhere else.”

Hektoen has handled grant-funded research, including landmark trials of AIDS medications, that were run through the CORE Center, Pickett said. Hospitals and public health organizations often will partner with a “fiscal agent” to manage the rigorous record-keeping required by government agencies.

Staff from a law firm hired by the county removed some files from a few grant-funded programs over the summer but have not interviewed any of the staff working on those programs, a researcher said. Had investigators identified issues that threatened the health of research patients, authorities would have been notified within days of the discovery, Pickett said.

Next Up In News
Nurse accused of trying to bring drugs to lover in Cook County Jail
‘We live better than the kings’
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council rethinking support over mayor’s failure to call after he accidentally shot himself
1 held, 3 at-large as pursuit leads to standoff with SWAT team in Near North Side high-rise
Independent Chicago bookstore owner’s tweet venting over $800 return goes viral
New website tracks and shares COVID-19 levels in Illinois wastewater to help residents ‘make informed decisions’
The Latest
Screenshot_2023_01_10_at_7.06.23_PM.png
Crime
Nurse accused of trying to bring drugs to lover in Cook County Jail
Joanna McCree is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Police say she was involved with an inmate held at the jail whom she met at the hospital where she worked.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jim Kendros, a music lecturer, performer and composer, talks about music, theory and life at the Belmont Village senior living community in Buffalo Grove.
Columnists
‘We live better than the kings’
Jim Kendros brings music and philosophy to elderly residents at Belmont Village.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot hugs Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) after he introduced her with Chicago first lady Amy Eshleman at the Starlight Restaurant in the Ashburn neighborhood in June — an event that prompted the Board of Ethics to fine Curtis $1,000 fine for using his official city email account to advertise it.
City Hall
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council rethinking support over mayor’s failure to call after he accidentally shot himself
Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) said his second thoughts stem from Lightfoot’s “coldness” toward him, including her not contacting him after a shooting accident last fall.
By Fran Spielman
 
Justin Fields
Bears
Bears fans’ patience rewarded: They’ve got a franchise QB and the No. 1 pick
Justin Fields, draft capital and a ton of salary-cap space — what a trifecta!
By Laurence Holmes
 
DY0A9285.jpg
Crime
1 held, 3 at-large as pursuit leads to standoff with SWAT team in Near North Side high-rise
An Illinois State Police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in the 1100 block of North Wells Street, with 1 in custody and SWAT officers looking for three people inside a high-rise.
By Sun-Times Wire
 