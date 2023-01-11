The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Transportation News Metro/State

Widespread flight delays in US after FAA computer outage

A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

By  Michelle Chapman | AP
   
SHARE Widespread flight delays in US after FAA computer outage
A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Denver.

United Airlines said it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would issue an update once it learned more from the FAA.

AP file

NEW YORK — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

At 7 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. More than 100 have been cancelled.

Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast, but were beginning to spread west. Airlines have begun to delay flights in response to the outage.

The FAA said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The agency said that some functions are beginning to come back on line, but that “National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a tweet that he is in touch with the FAA and monitoring the situation.

United Airlines said that it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would issue an update once it learned more from the FAA.

The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

There is a potential for widespread disruption because of the outage. All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

Next Up In News
Silver Skates competition kicks off, harking back to when skating ruled Chicago
Man charged in Joliet slaying of woman found dead in car with child unharmed in back seat
Assault weapon sales now illegal in Illinois: ‘This will save lives,’ Pritzker says after quickly signing bill into law
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council rethinking support over mayor’s failure to call after he accidentally shot himself
3 held, 1 sought as pursuit leads to standoff with SWAT team in Near North Side high-rise
Free tax prep service on South, West sides is still well short of volunteers since pandemic
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I get too angry at drivers and my boyfriend
Hothead needs a way to learn patience and stop lashing out.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
velma_4.jpg
Movies and TV
Mindy Kaling’s ‘Velma’ buries its mysteries under a barrage of pop-culture quips
Jokes become exhausting in the meta, not-for-kids ‘Scooby Doo’ prequel on HBO Max.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Julius Tennon and Viola Davis attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills.
Movies and TV
Golden Globes 2023 red carpet fashion highlights: A look what the stars wore
From classic black dresses and suits, to gowns in metallics and pastels and brilliant colors, to tuxedos in myriad tones, it was glamour as far as the photographers’ lenses could see.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
merlin_110755844.jpg
News
Silver Skates competition kicks off, harking back to when skating ruled Chicago
Thousands of spectators used to cheer on skaters during the competition’s heyday in the 1920s and ’30s. This year, the attendance was sparse but no less enthusiastic.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 