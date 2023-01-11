The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture News

Tatjana Patitz, ‘original’ ’80s and ’90s supermodel, dies at 56

Patitz was known as part of an elite handful of “original” supermodels, appearing in the George Michael video for “Freedom! ‘90” along with Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Tatjana Patitz, ‘original’ ’80s and ’90s supermodel, dies at 56
Tatjana Patitz is photographed in 2015, in Munich, Germany.&nbsp;

Tatjana Patitz is photographed in 2015, in Munich, Germany.

Getty Images

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Tatjana Patitz, one of an elite group of famed supermodels who graced magazine covers in the 1980s and ’90s and appeared in George Michael’s “Freedom! ‘90” music video, has died at age 56.

Patitz’s death in the Santa Barbara, California, area was confirmed by her New York agent, Corinne Nicolas, at the Model CoOp agency. Nicolas said the cause was illness, but did not have further details.

Patitz, who was born in Germany, raised in Sweden and later made her life in California, was known as part of an elite handful of “original” supermodels, appearing in the Michael video along with Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford.

She was a favorite of fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, who highlighted her natural beauty in his famous 1988 photo, “White Shirts: Six Supermodels, Malibu,” and for British Vogue’s 1990 cover — leading Michael to cast the group in his lip-syncing video, according to Vogue.

The magazine quoted its global editorial director, Anna Wintour, as saying Patitz was “always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti. She was far less visible than her peers — more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable — and that had its own appeal.”

In a 2006 interview, Patitz opined that the golden age of supermodels was over.

“There was a real era, and the reason that happened was because glamour was brought into it,” she was quoted as saying in Prestige Hong Kong magazine. “Now the celebrities and actresses have taken over, and the models are in the backseat completely.”

She also noted that models from her era had healthier physiques.

“Women were healthy, not these scrawny little models that nobody knows their names anymore,” Patitz said.

Next Up In Entertainment
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson says talk show will return for second season
Dear Abby: I get too angry at drivers and my boyfriend
Mindy Kaling’s ‘Velma’ buries its mysteries under a barrage of pop-culture quips
Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
Golden Globes 2023 red carpet fashion highlights: A look what the stars wore
‘We live better than the kings’
The Latest
A first-generation image of Michael Jordan’s “spectacular move” from the 1991 NBA Finals is up for auction.
Bulls
Original image from Michael Jordan’s ‘spectacular move’ from 1991 Finals up for auction
The 11 inch-by-14 inch print is classified as a Type 1 photograph, meaning it is a first-generation image developed directly from the original negative, according to auction house PWCC Marketplace.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields walking off the field after a loss to the Eagles in December.
Bears
Bears’ GM Ryan Poles easily could be ‘blown away’ by a college QB. It happens all the time in the NFL.
Don’t be so sure the team is married to the idea of keeping Justin Fields.
By Rick Morrissey
 
A staff member at American Airlines’ check-in counter speaks on the phone while a customer waits at O’Hare Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after a computer outage caused flight delays and cancellations early Wednesday.
Transportation
O’Hare, Midway passengers delayed hours by FAA computer outage
Nationwide, more than 1,000 flights were canceled, and more than 6,000 were delayed by 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
By Stefano Esposito
 
77D62F28_347B_4F4B_BF90_41D61E152916.jpeg
Editorials
Landmark status for historic West Side church is first step of many Chicago should take to preserve houses of worship
Greater Union Baptist Church is poised for landmarks designation and a reminder of the need to preserve the city’s old and architecturally noteworthy worship spaces.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
News
Firefighters battling blaze at LaSalle chemical plant
Residents were told to shelter in place as firefighters responded to a fire that sent smoke plumes towering over the plant and prompted the plant’s evacuation.
By Associated Press
 