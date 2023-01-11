Jeff Beck, one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest guitarists, has died at 78

British guitarist Jeff Beck, who burst on the music scene with the Yardbirds in the 1960s and later enjoyed a hugely successful solo career, has died. He was 78.

A spokesperson for his family confirmed his passing in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” the statement read.

Beck most recently played Chicago in October, sharing the concert stage with actor/guitarist Johnny Depp at the Chicago Theatre.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: in 1992 as a member of the Yardbirds, and in 2009 as a solo artist.

In 2015, Rolling Stone ranked him as No. 5 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time, noting, “Even in the Yardbirds, he had a tone that was melodic but in-your-face — bright, urgent and edgy, but sweet at the same time. You could tell he was a serious player, and he was going for it. He was not holding back.”

News of his passing was also posted on his social media accounts.