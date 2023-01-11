The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture News

Jeff Beck, one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest guitarists, has died at 78

Beck died “after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” his family said in a statement.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Jeff Beck, one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest guitarists, has died at 78
Jeff Beck performs at The Chicago Theatre on Oct. 23, 2022.

Jeff Beck performs at The Chicago Theatre on Oct. 23, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

British guitarist Jeff Beck, who burst on the music scene with the Yardbirds in the 1960s and later enjoyed a hugely successful solo career, has died. He was 78.

A spokesperson for his family confirmed his passing in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” the statement read.

Beck most recently played Chicago in October, sharing the concert stage with actor/guitarist Johnny Depp at the Chicago Theatre.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: in 1992 as a member of the Yardbirds, and in 2009 as a solo artist.

In 2015, Rolling Stone ranked him as No. 5 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time, noting, “Even in the Yardbirds, he had a tone that was melodic but in-your-face — bright, urgent and edgy, but sweet at the same time. You could tell he was a serious player, and he was going for it. He was not holding back.”

News of his passing was also posted on his social media accounts.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘On Sacred Ground’: Another historical drama with bad priorities comes down the pipeline
SAG nominations boost Oscar hopes for ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’
Tatjana Patitz, ‘original’ ’80s and ’90s supermodel, dies at 56
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson says talk show will return for second season
Dear Abby: I get too angry at drivers and my boyfriend
Mindy Kaling’s ‘Velma’ buries its mysteries under a barrage of pop-culture quips
The Latest
Registry.jpeg
Crime
People with sex and gun convictions are required to register with police. CPD can’t keep up.
Police turn away people trying to register, leaving them at risk of arrest. Some crime victims say the system fails them too.
By Shannon Heffernan | WBEZ
 
Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) watches (right) as his nominating petitions to get his name on the ballot as candidate for mayor of Chicago are processed by elections officials on Nov. 28, 2022.
City Hall
Challenging ballot petitions, a Chicago political tradition, may be on its way out
Objections to nominating petitions reach a 40-year low in this year’s municipal election cycle. “I think everybody was surprised at how few challenges there were,” said longtime Chicago election attorney Michael Dorf.
By WBEZ Chicago
 
Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty chips the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty producing chances again after adjusting to lower-risk style
Last season, Lafferty regularly attacked defensemen one-on-one — something he has cut out this season. But he’s still been one of the best Hawks at entering the zone, setting up teammates and generating scoring chances.
By Ben Pope
 
Lyons’ Michael Reilly (23) scores against Perspectives-Leadership.
High School Basketball
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
Carlos Correa, left, puts on a team jersey alongside Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey at Target Field on Wednesday.
MLB
Carlos Correa passes physical, completes $200 million, 6-year deal with Twins
Correa agreed Tuesday to return to the Twins after richer deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets both dissolved over concerns by those clubs about an old injury to his lower leg.
By Dave Campbell | Associated Press
 