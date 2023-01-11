The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
College Sports Sports

Northwestern loses heartbreaker to Rutgers

A three-pointer by Cam Spencer gave the Scarlet Knights the lead with 14 seconds to go.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Northwestern loses heartbreaker to Rutgers
Cam Spencer (right) battles for a loose ball against Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson during the second half.

Cam Spencer (right) battles for a loose ball against Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson during the second half.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Cam Spencer hit six three-pointers and finished with 23 points, both career highs, and Rutgers blew a late 10-point lead before closing the game with a 7-0 run to beat Northwestern 65-62 on Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena. 

A three-pointer by Spencer gave Rutgers the lead with 14 seconds to go and the Scarlet Knights (12-5, 3-2 Big Ten) rebounded from a 78-65 loss at Iowa on Sunday which snapped a five-game win streak that included a 65-64 upset of then-No. 1 Purdue — in which Spencer also hit the go-ahead three. 

Paul Mulcahy had 12 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block for the Scarlet Knights. Aundre Hyatt scored 10 points and Clifford Omoruyi added four points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. 

Rutgers led by as many as 10 points in the second half and Mulcahy hit a three-pointer to give the Scarlet Knights a 52-43 lead with about 7 minutes to play. Chase Audige scored seven points in a 10-0 spurt by Northwestern (12-4, 3-2) that started a 20-5 run that gave the Wildcats a four-point lead when Julian Roper II hit a 3-pointer with 1:14 to play. Mulcahy answered with two free throws, Audige missed a jumper on the other end and Spencer hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to make it 63-62 with 14 seconds left. 

After a Wildcats turnover, Spencer was fouled and made both 1-and-1 free throws to cap the scoring with 5 seconds remaining and Audige missed a potential tying three at the buzzer. 

Boo Buie had 13 points and seven assists and Ty Berry also scored 13 points for Northwestern. Audige added 12 points, three blocks and two steals. 

Northwestern had been winners of seven of its last eight games, including a road win at No. 15 Indiana its last time out, but couldn’t overcome a swarming Scarlet Knights defense — which went in No. 6 nationally in opponents field-goal percentage (37.1%) — and its own poor shooting.

Northwestern shot 41% (21 of 41) from the field and 37% (10 of 27) from three-point range but made just 10 of 18 (56%) from the free-throw line.

UP NEXT 

Rutgers returns home to take on Ohio State on Friday

Northwestern plays Michigan on Sunday in the first of back-to-back road games

Next Up In College Sports
Georgia crushes TCU to become first repeat champion in College Football Playoff era
USC’s Reggie Bush, Florida’s Tim Tebow among new College Football Hall of Fame members
Illinois women enter AP Top 25 for first time since 2000
Houston returns to No. 1 in men’s basketball poll
TCU’s success shows Big 12 is still a power conference
Northwestern upsets No. 15 Indiana, 84-83
The Latest
Screenshot_2023_01_11_at_9.56.42_PM.png
Crime
Police ask public’s help in solving slaying of 14-year-old boy
A year later, the gunman responsible for the death of Javion Ivy has still not been found.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_109451525.jpg
Metro/State
Daughter of Ald. Derrick Curtis suffered accidental gunshot wound during gun safety class he taught last week
The daughter of Ald. Derrick Curtis was treated last week for a gunshot wound to the leg after it discharged in a class. Last year, Curtis shot himself while cleaning a gun.
By Tom Schuba and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Alex Caruso
Bulls
Bulls watch spark fizzle out in an embarrassing loss to the Wizards
The Bulls built a 16-point lead only to watch it disappear quickly in the third quarter because of a series of self-inflicted wounds. That left it up to Zach LaVine to play hero at the last second, falling short in his attempt.
By Joe Cowley
 
Lincoln-Way East’s Tylon Tolliver (1) rises up to hit a three with one second left in regulation to tie the game and send it to overtime.
High School Basketball
Tylon Toliver, freshman BJ Powell star as Lincoln-Way East beats Bloom in 2 OT
BJ Powell was feeling it. The freshman had an extra hop in his step and a sparkle in his eyes.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Chemical_Plant_Fire_Illinois.jpg
News
Residents ordered to shelter in place after La Salle chemical plant explosion, blaze
La Salle police say a green-colored oxidizer has been released in the area. Residents are warned to avoid touching the substance.
By Allison Novelo
 