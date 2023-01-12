The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 5:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Conversations with others are direct and to the point today. This is because you feel confident, even aggressive, about getting your point across to others. Furthermore, you know you look good. Today is a case of, “If you’ve got it baby, flaunt it!”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be hemorrhaging money today buying things. Fortunately, you are also keen to earn money and work hard. This is a good thing because with Venus high in your chart, you have the charm and the means to get what you want.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re full of energy because Mars is in your sign and it is no longer retrograde. This means it’s all systems go! You want to be as productive as possible and revisit ongoing projects to get them back on track. You mean business!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Something going on behind the scenes might require your attention. Perhaps it has been simmering on the back burner for the last month or so. Whatever the case, it now requires your attention. Certain issues will come to a head, and you can’t ignore them.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have lots of energy to share with groups, clubs, organizations and get involved and teamwork. In the past, things might have been sluggish and hard to get off the ground. But as of today, you can inspire others to jump on board and get busy!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Fiery Mars is at the top of your chart arousing your ambition! It has been retrograde for some time now, which has clouded your efforts and energy. You might have had mixed feelings about going after something. As of today, you know what you want!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your desire to travel might manifest today. It’s been simmering on the back burner but today you want to take action. You might make travel plans or you might already be jetting off somewhere. Possibly, you will channel this energy into publishing projects.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Disputes about shared property, inheritances, insurance matters or anything related to someone else’s wealth and assets might become a strong issue now. Previously, these things were on the back burner; however, as of today, you can’t ignore them. It’s time to act.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you have to face issues with partners and close friends that might be challenging. They might want to go in a different direction than you do. They might challenge what you want to do. Use skillful means and be ready to compromise. Think of your long-term objective.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you’re gung-ho to work and accomplish as much as possible because you have a strong, focused drive, energy and enthusiasm! Your ambitious goals might also include wanting to improve your health as well. Oh yes, you want it all! Let’s make things better.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a powerful day, especially for those of you who are involved in competitive sports. You feel quite playful and competitive today! You have lots of energy to give to creative projects, the entertainment world and anything to do with the hospitality industry. Go, go, go!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

For some time now, your home and family life have been sort of languishing and out of your control. You might have felt overwhelmed with visiting guests, renovations, residential moves or the challenge of staying on top of things. As of today, you’re going to roll up your sleeves and take charge!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kirstie Alley (1951-2022) shares your birthday. You are diplomatic and you love to socialize. When you want to do something, you do it with enthusiasm because your ambition holds no bounds. This is a slower-paced year and a time to rest so that you can rejuvenate your energy. Concentrate on your needs and what brings you happiness.

