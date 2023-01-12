The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Ban on assault weapons will save lives

Whenever a loaded weapon is present, lives are in danger.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
Assault-style rifles now banned for sale in Illinois are displayed at a sporting goods store on Jan. 11 in Tinley Park.

Scott Olson/Getty

Assault weapons bans can save lives. Banning high-capacity magazines is even more important, but 15 rounds is still too many for a handgun.

The gun nuts’ hair must be on fire. They have been brainwashed into believing that guns make them safer. They do not. Whenever a loaded weapon is present, everyone is less safe.

Michael Shepherd, Bellwood

Bears’ draft picks, assault weapons

Which will prove more disappointingly ineffectual? (A) The Bears’s high draft choice(s)? Apart from the picks made during Jim Finks’ tenure as the Bears’ GM, with rare exceptions, the Bears’ high draft choices have been duds and the one year when the Bears had a spectacularly good draft (Butkus and Sayers) the teams on which they played were no great shakes.

Or (B) Illinois’ recently enacted ban on “assault weapons” and the like? The contraband can still be purchased out of state or on the black market, and the cottage industry of home adaptation and/or manufacture of such will be unaffected. The black marketeers will be encouraged and enriched.

The Bears might get lucky, but the horrible specter of mass murder should likely not be assuaged by the new legislation.

William P. Gottschalk, Lake Forest

What happened to school truant officers?

My late father would have enjoyed the editorial on chronic truancy. Dad often said, “Public education started going downhill when they eliminated the truant officers.” 

For the uninitiated, at one time teachers, principals or school clerks could request truant officers to investigate an absent child. The truant officer would go to the child’s home to make sure the absence was legitimate, and would bring families missed class work and homework assignments. The truant officer had legal authority, if the absence was found not legitimate. 

I searched online for “What is a truant officer?” and found a 1961 description on the Illinois General Assembly website. When I started elementary school in 1958, CPS still used truant officers, who were Cook County employees, according to the statute. I don’t remember them in use by the time I was in high school in 1965. I wonder if the laws regarding truant officers’ responsibilities and authority are still “on the books?” 

Muriel Balla, Hyde Park

A broken promise?

During the midterms, the Republicans promised that they would read the constitution aloud on the floor the very first day they took control of the House. I must have missed it.

Richard Keslinke, Algonquin

The Latest
This image provided by Novo Nordisk shows packaging for the company’s Wegovy drug. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the medication helped teens reduce their body mass index by about 16% on average, better than the results in adults.
Well
Obesity in kids: new guidelines suggest the use of medications and surgery for treatment
The longstanding practice of “watchful waiting,” or delaying treatment to see whether children and teens outgrow or overcome obesity on their own only worsens the problem, according to the new guidelines.
By Associated Press
 
Emergency crews search the scene of a building collapse Jan. 12, 2023 in Bronzeville.
News
Worker hospitalized in ‘grave’ condition after building collapse in Bronzeville
The collapse occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard, Chicago fire officials said.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch Jr. speaks during a news conference in the courtyard of the Dirksen Federal Building in the Loop on Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020.
Politics
Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch to leave Justice Department early this year
Lausch has been Chicago’s U.S. Attorney since late 2017 and has overseen the major public corruption investigations that have led to the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, as well as charges against many others.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is running for re-election, reacts during the Disability Mayoral Candidates’ Forum on Saturday.
Politics
CPS IG investigating Lightfoot campaign for emailing teachers to recruit students as campaign volunteers
“CPS OIG has opened an investigation into this matter and we are currently gathering information to determine which, if any, policies have been violated,” CPS IG Will Fletcher said in a statement.
By Fran Spielman and Nader Issa
 
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host a potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game.
NFL
NFL picks Atlanta as neutral site for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC title game
The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills’ Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
By Associated Press
 