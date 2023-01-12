The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 12, 2023
College Sports News Sports

Charles White, Heisman-winning tailback for USC, dies at 64

USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.

By  Greg Beacham | Associated Press
   
SHARE Charles White, Heisman-winning tailback for USC, dies at 64
Southern California tailback Charles White puts his arms around the Heisman Trophy.

Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, has died at 64.

Wally Fong/AP

LOS ANGELES — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64.

USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.

“He was the toughest player I’ve ever coached,” said John Robinson, White’s former head coach at USC and with the Los Angeles Rams. “He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really tough guy, and he was an extremely gifted athlete. But the toughness ... wow!”

A two-time All-American and Los Angeles native, White won a national title in 1978 before claiming the Heisman in the following season, when he captained the Trojans and led the nation in yards rushing. White led the Trojans in rushing in each of his final three seasons. He also won the Walter Camp, Maxwell and Pop Warner Awards after his senior season.

He was named the Rose Bowl’s most valuable player in both games following the 1978 and 1979 seasons. White was the third of USC’s record eight Heisman winners, and he is still regarded reverently at the school long known as Tailback U.

“Charles White was one of the all-time great Trojans,” USC athletic director Mike Bohn said. “A Rose Bowl legend, a two-time unanimous All-American and an NCAA record setter, he made USC proud donning the Cardinal and Gold.”

White was the 27th overall pick in the 1980 draft by Cleveland, and he spent five years with the Browns, missing the entire 1983 season due to injury. He joined the Rams in 1985 and played four more seasons under Robinson, finishing his NFL career with 3,075 yards rushing.

After his NFL retirement, he coached USC’s running backs from 1993-97 while again working for Robinson, who had returned to the Trojans. He also held administrative jobs in the Trojans’ athletic department.

White is survived by his ex-wife, Judianne White-Basch, their five children and a granddaughter. Memorial service details are pending.

Next Up In College Sports
Northwestern opens investigation into alleged football hazing
Northwestern loses heartbreaker to Rutgers
Georgia crushes TCU to become first repeat champion in College Football Playoff era
USC’s Reggie Bush, Florida’s Tim Tebow among new College Football Hall of Fame members
Illinois women enter AP Top 25 for first time since 2000
Houston returns to No. 1 in men’s basketball poll
The Latest
Symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, or RA include stiffness, swelling and tenderness or pain in the joints, often on both sides of the body.&nbsp;
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Rheumatoid arthritis patients can have higher risk of mild cognitive impairment
Symptoms include stiffness, swelling and tenderness or pain in the joints, often on both sides of the body.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is the Bears’ new president/CEO.
Bears
Bears name Kevin Warren president/CEO
Warren will replace Ted Phillips, who announced in September that he would retire at the end of the season after 23 years in the role.
By Patrick Finley
 
Northwestern takes the field against Southern Illinois in September.
College Sports
Northwestern opens investigation into alleged football hazing
Northwestern would not say if a player made the hazing allegation, or if players, coaches or staff members were involved.
By Associated Press
 
This image released by Mattel shows a child playing with Teresa, a My First Barbie deluxe set, new dolls made specifically for children as young as 3.
Entertainment and Culture
New, taller Barbie doll is aimed at kids as young as 3
My First Barbie is 2 inches taller than the traditional, 63-year-old doll. It has a broader waist and larger accessories.
By Hillel Italie | AP
 
A Rolling Stones T-shirt from 1970 is displayed in the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey.
Business
Inflation eased again to 6.5% over the past 12 months
The softer readings add to growing signs that the worst inflation bout in four decades is gradually waning.
By Christopher Rugaber | AP
 